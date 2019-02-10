Chiefs Want Those Behind Shaanxi Mining Pit Collapse Punished

Following the recent mining pit collapse that at Gbani in Talensi in the Upper East region, the Talensi Traditional Council is advocating for drastic action to be taken against those responsible.

It would be recalled that the incident left about 16 people dead and 15 others injured.

The Council in a statement expressed regret about the accident that resulted in the death of some 16 people and left about 15 others injured.

It also urged the government agencies looking into the matter to do so thoroughly and “deal with the perpetrators firmly without fear or favour.”

The mine accident occurred in January 2019 when a tunnel with dozens of miners in it belonging to a small-scale concessionaire, Kwesi Appiah, also known as Kwesi Bantama caved in as a result of a blast from Shaanxi Mining company.

The incident led to a government order that Shaanxi Mining Company suspends its operation with some miners arrested by the police to assist in investigations.

There has since been accusations and counter-accusations between some townfolks, the mining company and Kwesi Appiah over who is responsible for the accident.

But according to the Talensi Traditional Council, the peace and harmony in the area must not be destroyed over the incident.

The chiefs said it had taken note of “misguided” comments by some persons who are accusing the Traditional Council of being culpable in the accident and is advising that “such persons should cease forthwith and the politely cautioned not to go beyond their bounds.”

“The Council gathers information about an intended demonstration by some so called concerned citizens. Whereas we do not stand in the way of any such demonstrations, we caution that any such demonstration should not be violent or go against any taboos of the traditional area or likely to incite the public so as to promote violence.”

The Council further pledged its support for the committee of enquiry set up by the government to investigate the matter, urging it to speed up its work and also ensure that the report is made available to all concerned parties.

