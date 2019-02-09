Is Ghana Walking on Stilts? -- Offin-Amaniampong writes

One group of living organisms (species) in our world that forget (s) so fast and too quickly,

I think are politicians.

They learn so fast, rise so quick, forget too soon and fall too quickly.

In fact some if not most of them drown themselves in oblivion. Yes, they go extinct too fast because of their behaviours.

When the masked or hooded guys (some call them thugs) jumped on the bandwagon in Ayawaso West Wuogon and caused mayhem, it dawned on many that we're gradually descending into the precipce.

The governing NPP had locked horns with the opposition NDC in a by-election to fill the vacancy following the demise of lMr. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng- Agyarko (an NPP MP in that constituency).

Sooner than later commotion erupted, guns were drawn, ultimately bullets were fired. And people ran helter skelter.

In the aftermath, as usual there've been series of discussions to ensure that this dastardly act doesn't recur. There've also been accusations and counter accusations.Nothing unusual....It's always been like that.

They call it: 'Blame Game'--the aggressors or oppressors think they're right as long as they've the political capital or latitude.

Still others have joined the fray anyhow-- theorising, and opionating-- sound or unsound arguments.

"Not too fast," Sekou Nkrumah has penned it down somewhere.

He was reacting to a letter written by Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi--- a former minister of state in the esrthwhile Rawlings PNDC/ NDC government.

The former security capo was admonishing Ghana's President Akufo Addo to sit up and act swiftly.

But , Sekou says not so fast...

Your government inflicted wounds, maimed and brutalised our people so let us perpetuate the dastardly act. In other words shut up and mind your own business.

Also, he appears to underscore or suggest that Mr. Totobi has no moral standing to offer his peace of advice.

Really?

Are we being a nation of pretenders?

Can't we see that we' re not so grounded as we think we are?

Is Ghana Walking on stilts?

Indeed, we're on a pair of upright poles--- stilts.

But for our commanding legs or feet we would fall. So let no one think that our modest or relative peace is guaranteed.

Our stability isn't so grounded. As I pointed out, we are able to stand and walk because of our feet .Thing is, if we destabilisel our legitimate institutions and create para military groups we're in effect digging our own graves.

And who says our politicians are oblivious to what we're witnessing today?

Our politicians knew then and they know now that when they enlist or recruit brawny (able-bodied) guys who perhaps have no jobs, no skills, no education and are pobably homeless to help them achieve their political dreams, they'll (para military group) equally beseech them to get their pound of flesh.

Our politicians deliberately recruit these young men for one purpose only--- to seek their political interest.

And the reason we cannot control or disband the vigilante groups is simply this:

We promise to get them jobs, promise to send them abroad, promise to offer them contracts, promise to give them accommodation and promise to make them our body guards when we take power.

But the ugly fact is most of them don't have the know-how. In lieu of that politicians tend to forsake them as soon as they assume power.

And who works for free?

Certainly not everyone does that. Who puts his life on the line for his fellow man and not get paid?

A closed mouth doesn't eat, they say.

These guys think they've sacrificed a lot to bring these politicians to where they find themselves today, hence the violence, the mayhem, thevandalism, and the impunity, we see around us. We're certainly in trouble as there seems to be no end in sight to this marauding canker.

I think when the police, the judiciary and other security agencies can't protect, guard, support us or guarantee our peace and safety, then it calls for immediate action.

It calls for actionable operation from civil societies, opinion leaders, well meaning Ghanians, people of great minds, great wisdom and great vision to talk and help instil peace in our dear Ghana.

Indeed we're walking on stilts so let's tread cautiously.