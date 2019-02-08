Tourism Minister Declares Kintampo Waterfalls Safe

Ms. Catherine Afeku

The Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region is now safe for patronage by the general public and foreign tourist, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ms. Catherine Afeku has disclosed.

The waterfall has not been operational following the unfortunate incidence that occurred on 17th March 2017 and claimed the lives of at least 18 people. According to reports at that time, a total of 17 students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School were crushed to death by a tumbling tree during a rainstorm on that faithful day.

Several other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries eight leading to a number of them being admitted at the Techiman Municipal Hospital.

Following investigations into what caused the disaster, government set up a committee to come up with measures that will ensure the facility will see an uplift to ensure such incidence do not occur again.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, 7 February 2019, on behalf of the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry and Tourism, Ms. Catherine Afeku assured that the site is now safe and operational. She has in line with that urged the public and tourists to troop there and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Meanwhile Police personnel will be stationed at the facility from now onwards to serve as a guide and protection for persons that will patronize the facility. Additionally plans have been finalized to construct a canopy walkway at the Kintampo Waterfalls site.

Below are recommendations from the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry and Tourism laid before parliament yesterday:

1. An immediate afforestation exercise to improve the diversity of the flora at the waterfall

2. Review of management structures at the facility since it emerged that loyalists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over the management facility after the party won elections in 2016.

3. The introduction of a clearly defined public safety management and emergency preparedness and coordination

4. The removal of loose rocks and those in potentially precarious positions at the various stages of the falls

5. The re-engineering of the entrance from the main Techiman-Tamale Highway