Attack On IGP By Manasseh Azure Unwarranted

I wish i never say anything about Manase Azure’s recent attack on IGP Mr. David Asante- Apeatu recently published on Ghana web yet common sense, posterity, and ethics in journalism keep striking me to at least express my opinion on the matter.

Reference the media landscape in Ghana, The media are an essential organ of the democratic set-up, an important vehicle of communication and instrument in the creation of public opinion and has earned the trust to serve public interest. Again the media have to provide honest, detailed, dependable and credible account of events concerning all issues.

This is very important to deepen the democratic credentials of Ghana and to prove to the world that given the right environment, they are capable of managing critical issues. The media therefore cannot fail Ghana on this and at this time.

It is at this point that i find it worrying that irrespective of the principle of fair comments a journalist could use such an unprintable words in describing the affable, respectable, energetic and an accomplished IGP all in the name of freedom of speech.

Much as i tried to apply the principle of ‘end justifies the means’ to understand the writer i could not get his justifications for the use of those words on that noble man after reading some portions of phrases in that writ up.

As a matter of fact Manaseh Azures words on IGP as reported by MynewsGH and published on Ghana web to me were unethical, culturally wrong politically misplaced and unwarranted.

I do not think that the IGP has a problem with the media as observe he operates an open door policy, so one could have used more media friendly term to address a pertinent issue relating to the general crime situation than to use such words which rather took the essence of the writ up away.

I do not think the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana article 5 on human rights and 162 on freedom of the media permits or promotes such words on any individual not to talk about the IGP.

In fact from my background i cannot use the biggest font of quotation mark as a justification to describe a course mate derogatory not to portray any head of institutions as the writer did in his article.

I therefore think the writer should not attempt to justify his words used on IGP in his recent article in the name of permissible use quotation or italics in reports because the phrase may have already sent a wrong signal or influence a perception in the opinion of right thinking Ghanaians as it did attracted my attention.

I expect the writer Manasseh Azure to as a matter of spirit of cooperation, freedom of expression and in reference to UDHR article 1 “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.” render an unqualified apology to the Inspector General of Police and to retract same.

I believe the writer knows the pedigree of the man Asante -Apeatu -his persona, character, integrity and the capacity to competently see to it that the Ghana police service transform to a world class police service capable of delivering, planned, democratic protective and peaceful services up to standards of international best practices.

I entreat all Ghanaian to treat those words as unfortunate and not the real description of The Inspector General of Police.

As we all have our images and reputations to protect let’s have respect for authority for once because it’s God who has placed them there.

David Fianko - Okyere

