Sam George Loses Trust In Police Following Attack By Masked Men At La-Bawaleshie

Honorable Sam George Being Assaulted

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has disclosed that he has lost trust in the Police following the attack on him by some masked men at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station earlier today.

A video circulating on social media details how Sam George was heckled and slapped by armed men in uniform believed to be from the National Security Service in Accra. The barbaric attack which has been condemned by many took place during the Ayawaso Wuogon bye-elections.

According to the lawmaker who granted an interview to Class FM yesterday evening, the incident has informed him that he is not safe in the country, owing to the fact that Police men who were present at the scene could not intervene to protect him during the time of the attack.

“The police were present when the assault was going on and they did nothing. The police itself has also stated clearly that they are unaware of the people who were using their vehicle. So, if the police cannot protect their own armoured personnel and the police were armed and I was being assaulted and the police did not deem it necessary to intervene, I cannot trust that police service to do any kind of investigation”, the Ningo Prampram MP narrated.

He continued “I’ll not lie about this, I do not feel safe in this country today. The shock and disbelieve that men who were in National Security Council attire, heavily armed in Ghana police vehicle, the Police Service of Ghana says they don’t know who they are. These men attacked me. When I was being attacked, a media man said: ‘that’s an MP’ and the guy said and so what? And the Police of Ghana, over 20 of them, armed, stood by and watched. Just imagine that a police officer in U.S will attack a senator, that’s impossible”.

The Police together with other security agencies have been charged to conduct thorough investigations to get the bottom of the matter.

You Can Watch Video Of The Attack On Honorable Sam George Below;