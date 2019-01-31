Ho: 7 Medical Reception Station Operating Theater Inaugurated

7 Medical Reception Station Operating Theater has been inaugurated at the 66 artillery regiment in Ho with a call on the staff to adopt a culture of good maintenance to prolong its lifespan.

The guest of honour for the commissioning Commandant, Armed Forces and Staff College, Rear Admiral M Beick-Baffour said in a speech that it is very important for the staff of the medical facility to take extra care of the facility and its equipment as well as establish a good relationship with clients and patients who visits the facility.

“Please be mindful that this medical facility belongs to all of us and I entreat all of you to take good care of it and its equipment,” he said.

M Beick-Bafour commended the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and all the units, especially the 66 Artillery Regiment for the initiative and team work for a job well done.

Major Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment , in his welcome address, said he will adopt a better work culture to ensure patient satisfaction at the facility.

Sarpong Appiah said the it is his hope that the operating theater and other projects in the facility will continue improve on health care delivery services in the Volta region and also reduce the pressure on the 37 Military Hospital and other hospitals in the region.

The 7 Medical Reception Station was established in 1967 as a sick bay attached to the then-Mortar Regiment Ho - now 66 Artillery Regiment. At the time, the primary role of the station was to provide basic healthcare needs to troops, civilian employees and their families.

However , over the years, the facility has extended its services to the general public living in the immediate vicinity of the regiment.

The facility, which is located within the barracks, is open to the public.

