NDC-UAE Chapter Executives pay courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin in Dubai

MON, 20 MAY 2024
Speaker Bagbin with NDC-UAE Chapter Executives

The Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - UAE Chapter paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, at his hotel residence in Dubai.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the NDC-UAE Chapter executives to engage with the Speaker and discuss key issues affecting Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of diaspora engagement in Ghana's development and encouraged the executives to continue their contributions to the country's growth.

Hon. Kwame Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, and Hon. Yusif Sulemana, Ranking Member for Trade and Member of Parliament for Bole, accompanied the Speaker during the meeting.

This courtesy call underscores the NDC's commitment to fostering connections with Ghanaians abroad and ensuring their voices are integral to national discourse.

