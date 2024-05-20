ModernGhana logo
Empowering Women in Corporate World: Publicis West Africa leads change

  Simon Tetteh || Contributor
Empowering Women in Corporate World: Publicis West Africa leads change
Publicis West Africa is championing women's leadership in the corporate sphere, and the recent Leading Women Forum 2024 has sent a powerful tone to women to step up and pursue leadership positions.

The Forum focused on the theme "Inspiring Women Leaders in the Workplace," highlighting the challenges and opportunities for women in corporate leadership.

The event served as a rallying platform to celebrate, inspire, and uplift working women across all levels of the corporate hierarchy.

Ms. Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe, Africa, shared her journey, emphasizing the importance of confidence and adequate preparation in pursuing leadership roles.

During a panel discussion, Vivian Kai Lokko, Head of News at Citi FM/TV, addressed women's challenges in the corporate world, particularly after giving birth.

She stressed the need for deliberate policies and programs to support working mothers and advocated for men to participate in women's empowerment initiatives.

Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer at MTN Ghana, highlighted the importance of identifying and empowering capable women and emphasized husbands' role in supporting successful women's careers.

Regina Honu, Founder of Soronko Academy, emphasized the significance of strategy and confidence in achieving success.

Meanwhile, Stephany Boateng, an International Development Expert at Amnesty International, discussed the organization's commitment to prioritizing equality and non-discrimination, focusing on addressing issues such as sexual and gender-based violence and menstrual hygiene.

The Leading Woman Forum was a collaborative effort by Publicis West Africa with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France, Ghana, with support from the Executive Women Network and Alliance for Women in Media Africa.

This event catalyzed change, inspiring women to break barriers and take on leadership roles in the corporate world.

