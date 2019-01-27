Understanding Resurrection Leads To Knowledge Of How Our God Imparts His Life Into Us

John 12:24 Truly, truly, I say to you, Unless the grain of wheat falls into the ground and dies, it abides alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit.

Rom 5:10 For if we, being enemies, were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more we will be saved in His life, having been reconciled,

We do know that when the good Samaritan redeemed the badly beaten and injured man(redemption); He did not end there. The same way when God redeems us from Satan influenced and corrupted life He doesn't end there. The Samaritan we know sent the injured to an Inn to be looked after to recover and make him even healthier person with protection. I guess the reason the Samaritan returned even though He left money for his upkeep was to ensure he doesn't return to the same situation.

So in reality when we're redeemed the Lord our God keeps us in a God-fearing CHURCH. Where His life and character both SPIRITUAL and natural prevails. In such churches, we learn obedience and understand that God is working on us including the old members we met to mould and impart His own life into us. Unless you're taught this and to live beside thyself, surrendering everything including your will it will be difficult to have God have His way in you to do this life-impartation.

The life-imparting aspect of the Lord's death is even more wonderful than the redemptive aspect. Redemption is excellent, marvellous, and wonderful, and it seems that nothing can surpass it. But life-imparting exceeds redemption

. Suppose a sinner comes to the Lord and believes on Him as the Lamb of God who died on the cross for his sins, shedding His blood for his sins.

The blood even forms a fountain in which he can be cleansed... Although he is washed, he is still dead [in his spirit], like a corpse in a

mortuary. He is now deadly clean, being a dead person who had been washed by the blood. By this we see that it is not enough to be cleansed by the blood. We must also be living.

If we are redeemed without being reborn, our condition is still poor. God's purpose is that redemption be followed by the imparting of life. Redemption is for this, preparing the way for us to receive the divine life. The water must follow

the blood. The blood is for redemption, forming a fountain in which we may be cleansed, and the water is for regeneration, forming a fountain of living water from which we may drink at any time.

Outwardly we have been washed and inwardly we have been filled with this divine life. Now we are living as well as clean, and we all can shout, "Hallelujah! I have been redeemed and I have been born again. Does your church give you the truth that leads us to SALVATION after redemption? Does your church love you as the Samaritan did to the injured man?

Or, you are just there to add to the the numbers the overseers and pastors boast of? Or maybe you are there to buy the perephinarea or items to make the church rich? Or alternatively, you are just an instrument of wealth making for them? Does your church give you the insights God's word wants you to have about Him? Or it's a matter matter of just listen to what we say and not what we do?

Do you really think it's the place God wants you to be? Does your church give you the spiritual relevance of the God Head ( Father) ,Son and our brother, or the Holy Spirit our helper? Or you are there because it's convenient for you regardless of the insanity and evil persistent there? A walking dead church. Or you love the social network and entertainment there? Or maybe because you are always prayed for?

Just asking? God loves you and have a better prospect and future for you.