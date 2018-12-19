When Idiocy Is Your Hallmark, Absurdity Consumes Your Very Soul!

When people who should know better immure themselves in idiotic acts, it is difficult separating them from the crowd.

Sam George and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa cannot seem to shed their infantile amaurotic idiocies even with the position they hold in society.

How people who want to be referred to as honourables could stoop this low to display another bout of their childish antics towards Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs is a mystery that is difficult unravelling.

Apart from the obvious lies, Ablakwa peddled which, from every instrument of measurement, was unknown to the documents being looked at by the foreign affairs committee of Parliament, his pal in Sam George, also exhibited his crass nature by videotaping the soft-spoken and humble Ayorkor Botchwey when he shouldn’t.

When she confronted Sam George, the dude cried foul, exaggerated the event and told the world that the Foreign Minister had beaten him.

How I wish she had indeed beaten the hell out of that dude! As for Ablakwa, he is accused when it comes to lying. He would definitely die if he tells the truth for once.

In government, they were agents of deception coupled with their gross incompetence, and in opposition, they have married the world of comedy as their latest stunt seems to fortify.

Ghana’s Parliament houses some elements who do not deserve to be there. Ablakwa and his friend have lowered the bar.