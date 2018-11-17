Black Queens Set For History As AWCON Kicks Off Today

The Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), begins today with host nation Ghana taking on Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For the first time in the history of Women's Football, Ghana is hosting the AWCON where seven other countries, including the aforementioned Algeria, Zambia, South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Mali will compete for two weeks.

Ghana’s Black Queens, coached by Bashir Hayford, will be looking for a strong start to the tournament in its bid to unseat Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Aside from the trophy, the competition serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The top three finishers will book a ticket to France 2019.

Nigeria have won the last seven AWCON tournaments and 10 in all.

Ghana, despite its proud football history, is without an AWCON trophy. Equatorial Guinea is the only nation to put a temporary cap on Nigeria’s dominance.

Prior to the tournament, the Black Queens played three International friendlies where they lost away to Zambia 3-2, drew with the Harambee Starlets of Kenya (1-1) in Kasarani, and but finised on a high with a home win against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in Accra.

Preparations for the tournament were described as feverish as Ghana raced against time to be ready before the opening game.

The Confederation of African Football only confirmed Ghana as hosts for the tournament in September.

The Black Queen’s full squad inculdes; Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman, Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam and Alice Kusi.