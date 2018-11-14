Mahmudullah hits ton as Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 443-run target Â 

Bangladesh debutant Mohammad Mithun was batting on 34 at the break against Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the second Test. By MUNIR UZ ZAMAN (AFP)

Mahmudullah Riyad scored his first Test century in more than eight years as Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a towering 443-run target to win the second Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The home side declared their second innings on 224-6 after Mahmudullah completed his century by pushing leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta towards cover for two runs.

Tea was then called with Mahmudullah unbeaten on 101 off 122 balls alongside Mehedi Hasan, 27 not out. Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0 after last week's victory in Sylhet -- their first away Test win in 17 years.

Mahmudullah, whose only other Test ton came against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2010, lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 25-4 after Zimbabwe seamers rattled the home side early on day four.

The right-hander shared an 118-run stand for the sixth wicket with debutant Mohammad Mithun, who made amends for his first innings duck to score 67 off 110 balls.

Mahmudullah hit four fours and a six in an impressive innings, with his last 51 runs coming off only 52 balls.

Zimbabwe had successes against Bangladesh early in their second innings, after the hosts decided against enforcing the follow-on despite their 218-run first innings lead.

Kyle Jarvis removed openers Imrul Kayes and Liton Das in the space of three balls in the fifth over.

Imrul, who made only three, was the first man to go as he slashed a short ball wide outside the off-stump to Mavuta at deep point for a simple catch.

Two balls later Liton was bowled for six to leave Bangladesh reeling at 10-2.

First-innings centurion Mominul Haque quickly followed the openers, edging Donald Tiripano to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva for one in the next over.

The slump continued as Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 219 in the first innings, pulled a straight catch to square leg fielder Mavuta to depart for just seven.

But Mithun and Mahmudullah stemmed the bleeding, slowly building their partnership.

Zimbabwe were all out for 304 earlier on the third day, replying to Bangladesh's mammoth first innings total of 522-7 declared.