Free Zones Authority Sets Records Straight On Diversion Of Goods

The Ghana Free Zones Authority has set records right on an alleged diversion of goods by COMET Ghana Limited; A Free Zone Enterprise.

According to a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Michael Okyere Baafi, the Ghana Free Zones Authority does not condone any illegal acts.

He made it clear that Free Zones Enterprises are generally compliant to the Free Zones regulations hence the Culpability of one Free Zone Company in wrongdoing should not provide justification for condemning the entire Free Zone scheme.

He reaffirmed that the Ghana Free Zones Authority would always support the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in carrying out its mandate of policing goods entering and exiting Free Zone areas.

The development comes on the back of a press conference held by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday with the directive that effective 1st December all Free Zones shops will pay duty at the port.

The GRA says effective December 1, all duty-free shops will now have to pay customs duty and apply for a refund.

This new directive comes in the wake of recent criminal cases of the diversion of duty-free goods to the Ghanaian market which has so far caused the GRA $3.6 million.

Commissioner General of the GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, says the move comes in the wake of an abuse of the duty-free regime by most of these shops.

Meanwhile, Free Zones Authority insists that the implementation of the Free Zones policy has created significant amount of direct and indirect employment and has contributed immensely to the economy of Ghana.

Executive Secretary, Michael Okyere Baafi, revealed that his outfit has taken some measures and steps including contracting an independent consultancy to audit all licensed duty free shops and household plastic manufacturing companies found to have violated the Free Zone Act 1995 (ACT504) and its supporting regulations.

Below is the Press Statement:

Statement From Ghana Free Zones Authority On Diversion Of Goods From A Free Zones Enclave Meant For Export To Paga

The Ghana Free Zones Authority’s attention has been drawn to a press briefing addressed by the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the diversion of goods by COMET Ghana Limited; A Free Zone Enterprise.

The Ghana Free Zones Authority would like to state that it does not condone any illegal acts and would support the Customs Division of the GRA in carrying out its mandate of policing goods entering and exiting Free Zone areas.

The Authority has taken some measures and steps including contracting an independent consultancy to audit all licensed duty free shops and household plastic manufacturing companies found to have violated the Free Zone Act 1995 (ACT504) and its supporting regulations.

The authority wishes to state unequivocally that Free Zones Enterprises are generally compliant to the Free Zones regulations. The Culpability of one Free Zone Company in wrongdoing should not provide justification for condemning the entire Free Zone scheme. The implementation of the Free Zones policy has created significant amount of direct and indirect employment and has contributed immensely to the economy of Ghana.

The Authority is therefore urging all its stakeholders to offer the authority the needed support to realize its mission to help transform into the Gateway to West Africa.

The Authority wishes to also assure the law abiding Free Zones enterprises that the Ghana Free Zones Authority and its stakeholders will continue to create the conducive environment for their businesses to thrive.

Thank you

Signed

Executive Secretary,

Michael Okyere Baafi