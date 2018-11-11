Opinion: The Manasseh Conspiracy With A Lebanese To Collapse Jospong For Lebanese Businesses To Thrive!!

The Conspiracy is getting thick! the determination of foreign businesses to take over the local Ghanaian business seems to be hitting rocks though as there is no reasonable government or Ghanaian President who will kill indigenous companies for foreign companies to flourish. They tried Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and failed, will H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo yield? Forget about the Ghanaian laws on paper seeking to protect local businesses, these foreigners and are expanding their conspiracy frontiers to include Ghanaian sycophants such as self-touted and so-called anti-corruption crusader and JoyFm’s Manasseh Azure Awuni.

You think these foreigners are only using politicians to take over local businesses? The Conspiracy is wider than you can think. Hmmm…. The conspiracy tactics by foreigners to perpetuate any deadly act on any African country has been the modus of using “their own against them”. From the alleged local chiefs’ conspiracy with Chinese citizens to perpetuate galamsey for our gold and now the Manasseh – Lebanese conspiracy to collapse Jospong we shall resist with all our blood.

The strategy that baffles me is that both the Chinese and Lebanese started by venturing into restaurant businesses with their so called boldly written “Chinese restaurants” and “Lebanese Cuisine” springing up at the elite residential communities of Accra. Is it a ploy to serve our leaders who reside in these communities a cuisine to eat off their brain? That will not happen at all anymore!! because an army of youthful Ghanaians is rising to reclaim the economic sovereignty back into the hands of Ghanaian companies. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Kofi Abrefa Abusia of blessed memory have stated in no uncertain times that the real sovereignty resides in the “Ghananization of the Ghanaian economy”, simply put, “Deliberate act of growing Ghanaian Businesses and entrepreneurs”. Our Nigerian brothers have at least tried and deliberately produced a “Dangote” who is now an African pride.

There is one Man standing alone in this struggle of reclaiming the Ghanaian economy back into the hands of Ghanaians. He is a definition of a local Ghanaian Business empire standing. His businesses employs over 300,000 Ghanaians and feeds their dependents. His determination arises from the fact that foreigners are taking over Ghanaian Government contracts and remitting the profits back to their home country whiles most Ghanaian youth struggle to gain employment. He has over the years re-invested all his earnings back into establishing the Jospong Conglomerate with over 40 firms within twelve different sectors to provide jobs for Ghanaians. Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong also known as Jospong is the last man standing in this struggle as Manasseh and his elks have destroyed the Agambs Group years back!! Sometimes I wonder if the Ghanaian youth fear some destroyers. Look at the number of people who were gainfully employed by the Agams Group and Ghanaians sat down and allowed a microcosm like Manasseh to push them to flash the group away leaving hundreds of youth languished.

Today many of them are sitting at home and yet Manasseh is working and doing illegal and wicked things. Manasseh should go to Antoa and swear that he has never benefitted unjustifiably from the state or anybody with the state agencies. You don’t know that refusing to speak the truth is also criminal. This is what you do speaking against others and yet refusing to speak against others even when the truth of crime is glaring.

It is a naked truth that Manasseh Azure Awuni’s style of journalism is skewed towards targeting this one man standing. He may have not started on this note of destroying his very own for the success of a foreigner but apparently now conspiring to achieve this purpose. He hides under the shade of securing the system from the canker of corruption and sells it back to foreigners on a well bargained terms of personal benefit. I was told the last time he had an information on some alleged corrupt deals on a foreign company, he shielded it because he is on agenda to execute his terms of the conspiracy bargain.

The Lebanese man mediating between this conspiracy cartel is Fadi Daboussi. This good for nothing drunken Lebanese claims to be a right hand man of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. He calls himself a power broker and promises Lebanese business men opportunities to win Ghana Government contracts if he is used as a conduit. He doesn’t know that our President is not stupid to kill his country’s businesses for you and your Lebanese brothers. It was the same reason the duo were all over Ex-President Mahama with insults and all kinds of untenable accusation corruption allegations. People who normally visit the Jubilee House have observed him shuttling in between offices sniffing where the next contract may emerge from for a possible alert to his Lebanese cartel back home and here. Deep throat sources indicate he has promised his cartel that government will take away the waste management contract from a local company and has promised his Lebanese cartel their cake. His only problem is Jospong! This is because Jospong has over the years build capacity in waste management from collection, haulage, transportation, recycling and waste landfill management.

This capacity might have derailed what he has promised his people hence the need to conspire and perspire Jospong for a possible collapse. Go and ask Manasseh what happened to his pastor’s bank and whether it is good for businesses to collapse.

This gave birth to a conspiracy game plan. The best way to attack your enemy is to merge force with your enemy’s enemy. Fadi Dabbossi who also claimed to be a journalist decided to join the diabolic frail of writing an article per week to destroy the personal image of this last man standing and incite the politicians against giving him contracts to execute. This conspiracy seeks to project another face against Jospong since Ghanaians are fed up with Manasseh always serving them with Jospong journalism. Don’t be surprised if you see Fadi Dabboussi’s stories attacking the personality of Jospong because he is fighting for his pay masters both Ghanaians and Lebanese but Jospong is not breakable because his business is clean and Godly.

The Lives of over 300,000 Ghanaian employees of Jospong and their dependents cannot be sacrificed for Labenese and other foreign companies. The day that happens will under any president trust me spell doom for this country. Beware Mr. Politician, if you cannot create the jobs for the youth, do not listen to lies and destroy those who like Jospong and other Ghanaian entrepreneurs have done it by creating several jobs for the teaming Ghanaian youth. The economy of Lebanon is own by Lebanese. Allow Ghanaian companies to own the Ghanaian economy here and go home if you like. Here is Ghana and you know what time it is?

Kwabena Baah is a Social Advocate

