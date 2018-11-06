Why A Perfect Ebola Storm Has Started?

Parents of Ebola victims weeping: Congo’s Ebola outbreak is not containable because of bioterrorism, porous borders, and absence of US' Centers For Disease Control

The very biowarfare nature of the Ebola virus makes it difficult for healthcare workers and border patrol forces to identify those carrying them, resulting in national outbreaks and becoming an international threat.

Especially when it happens in a war zone such as occurring in the Democratic Republic Congo at the moment, is a major international threat but in life whatever one sows is exactly what he will reap!

At the moment Ebola is sweeping over DRC, with a total of 300 cases confirmed and 186 deaths according to the Ebola Kivu 2018 Dashboard Monitor board: https://bit.ly/2DqfGZM

Within this warzone, fighter groups are aware of Ebola, how dangerous the virus created by the United States of America, Russia and Germany is used because it's all on the internet. Those countries see Ebola as a bioweapon and releasing viruses under the radar can cause massive damage.

"Smartness is a form of stupidity," that's my motto. How can such a deadly threat on a destructive path through African countries, killing, yet is never an issue of concern to any world leader?

They talk about the threat of cancer, global warming, and terrorism but not Ebola. That's enough for an illiterate who can't write his name to know that world leaders are covering up a medical crime. The worst is the false articles some bad health writers have spread all over the internet about both Aids and Ebola.

The Centers for Disease Control has pulled out his complete staff from the war zone. They are afraid of a similar attack which occurred in Benghazi, Libya, resulting in the killing of the US ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

The Ebola virus was first detected by the Russians in 1943 in Crimea and later by the Germans and US in 1967 and became known as Marburg Ebolavirus outbreak. About a decade later during the outbreak of the disease in Zaire (today's Democratic Republic of Congo), the virus was detected in Ebola River in 1976.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Monday, November 5, 2018, that the Ebola outbreak in conflict-ridden Congo has become so serious that international public health experts need to consider the possibility that it cannot be brought under control and instead will become entrenched.

If that happened, it would be the first time since the deadly viral disease was first identified in Crimea 1943, Marburg 1967, and Congo 1976, that an Ebola outbreak led to the persistent presence of the disease.

In all previous outbreaks, most of which took place in remote areas, the disease was contained before it spread widely. The current outbreak is entering its fourth month, with nearly 300 cases, including 186 deaths.

The Ebola Pandemic Is About To Begin - Modern Ghana

Tom Inglesby director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

“If Ebola becomes endemic in substantial areas of North Kivu province, in northeastern Congo, this will mean that we’ve lost the ability to trace contacts, stop transmission chains and contain the outbreak,” said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, which hosted the briefing on Capitol Hill that featured the Ebola discussion with Redfield.

In that scenario, there would be a sustained and unpredictable spread of the deadly virus, with major implications for travel and trade noting that there are 6 million people in North Kivu. In fact, an Ebola pandemic can start right here as predicted throughout our various articles.

The outbreak is taking place in the North Eastern part of Congo that is an active war zone. Dozens of armed militias operate in the area, attacking government outposts, healthcare workers, Ebola centers and civilians, complicating the work of Ebola response teams and putting their security at risk.

Violence has escalated in recent weeks, severely hampering the response. The daily rate of new Ebola cases has now doubled more than in early October, and the rate will definitely increase in the very near future.

In addition, there is a community resistance and a deep mistrust of the government and people become more and more informed about the biowarfare purpose of the Ebola virus and the lies of official institutes and corrupt governments.

All these events make the circle of a perfect Ebola storm a reality. Some sick people have refused to go to treatment centers, dozens of health-care workers contracted Ebola while vaccinated with experimental vaccines, and some people are dying of Ebola or spreading the virus to new areas or perhaps spread by fighter groups to raise fear.

Redfield again

“I do think this is one of the challenges we’ll have to see, whether we’re able to contain, control and end the current outbreak with the current security situation, or do we move into the idea that this becomes more of an endemic Ebola outbreak in this region, which we’ve never really confronted,” Redfield said.

Yes, Robert, if that happens, health-care responders may need to consider vaccinating broader populations and perhaps worldwide instead of the current strategy of vaccinating those who have been in contact with infected people.

J. Stephen Morrison Center for Strategic and International Studies

When contact tracing begins to fall apart, “then you are entering another phase and losing the hope that you can arrest the outbreak through standard interventions,” J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in an interview.

Total Failure Of Health Officials To Control Ebola Epidemic In Congo

In a new report, Morrison wrote that there is an urgent need for “high-level political attention focused on generating an updated game plan” to improve security, train and deploy community health workers, and win community trust. Hahahaha... Stephen? Are you afraid for an Ebola pandemic?

Africans, ask your leaders on my behalf: Ebola virus appeared in Crimea 1943, Germany and Czechoslovakia in 1967 (And became known as Marburg, Belgrade, and Frankfurt) Then before appearing in Congo multiple times, it first appeared in the country 1976.

Are primates and bats responsible for all the above-mentioned discoveries or they are simple biological weapons? Africa, wake up from your slumber before you are sold into slavery again.