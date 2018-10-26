Akufo-Addo – A Visionary Leader Indeed!



Once again, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ably supported by his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has confirmed his visionary leadership by successfully implementing one of his government's flagship programmes – The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 100,000 beneficiaries of the programme passed out to begin a rewarding life employment offer, having been in the wilderness of unemployment for years, sadly, despite their educational qualifications.

The programme was appropriately launched on May 1, 2018, on a May Day set aside to highlight the importance of workers, their achievements, challenges and future expectations.

The NABCO programme has two side benefits – It is a programme to reduce the cancer of unemployment, which has, for a long time, been plaguing the country. Thus each of the beneficiaries will be paid a modest monthly allowance of GH¢700.

The second benefit will be derived from the fact that the experience gained on their jobs will enable them to be either easily employed or set up their own business ventures. In this way, they will ultimately help to develop the country.

Summarily, the 100,000 NABCO beneficiaries will work under seven modules, namely, Feed Ghana, Health Ghana, Educate Ghana, Civil Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Revenue Ghana.

The trainees are, therefore, to take employment with Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Information Services Department, Local Government Service, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

At the passing out ceremony, President Akufo-Addo was so completely consumed with joy that he was forced to go biblical when he quoted Psalm 118 verse 24 – “This is the day the Lord had made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

He had cause to be happy. Here is a President who has solemnly vowed to develop Ghana into a paradise on earth, where every Kofi, Ama and Kwadwo will feel proud to stay, work, and finally bow out of existence in dignity.

Towards this end, employing as many as 100,000 youth at a go must gladden him and other patriotic citizens, who wish Mother Ghana well.

The beneficiaries are equally happy to be given the chance to be part of Ghana's development process and eventual prosperity.

The Chronicle observes that they feel very grateful to the government. But, the paper thinks that any expression of gratefulness should be translated into hard work, based on a high sense of integrity, honesty and sincerity.

There should be no signs of corruption, absenteeism, lackadaisical approach towards their work, gossip, or pull-him-down syndrome against their co-workers.