Untold story About West Papua National Anthem formerly called Island of New Guinea

In 1961 the Netherlands set up a parliament in the colony of Netherlands New Guinea, responsible for preparing the territory for independence by the end of ten years. One thing the council approved was a national anthem to be used, “Hai Tanahku Papua”, which had been written by a Dutch missionary back in the 1930s, and the anthem was officially used in the territory until the territory fell under Indonesian government control in 1963.

From that time on, performance of the anthem and presenting other national symbols of West Papua in the Indonesian-controlled province became illegal.

The national symbols, including the anthem, are still used by West Papua independence activists both inside West Papua and throughout the world.

West Papua National Anthem

Oh Papua, my land

Where I was born and raised

Thee I shall always love

Till my day of eternal rest comes

I love the whiteness of your sands

On your beaches, joyful

Where the azure seas

Sparkle bright in the day

Your high peaks I adore

Majestic and grand

Sublime clouds, surrounding

Around the tops, they do

I love this land of mine

Naturally abounding with bounty

That shall pay me off

and my labour in full

Thy roaring waves, I am smitten with

Ever crashing against your white, sandy beaches

A melody that shall eternally

In my heart remain

I love the sprawling forests

That this land is built upon

‘Tis rapture to traipse

Under its benevolent shade

Thank you, oh Lord on high

This land of mine, Thine creation

Task me to labour ceaselessly too

To spread Thy cause, far and wide

