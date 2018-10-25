Untold story About West Papua National Anthem formerly called Island of New Guinea
Daniel Mwambonu
In 1961 the Netherlands set up a parliament in the colony of Netherlands New Guinea, responsible for preparing the territory for independence by the end of ten years. One thing the council approved was a national anthem to be used, “Hai Tanahku Papua”, which had been written by a Dutch missionary back in the 1930s, and the anthem was officially used in the territory until the territory fell under Indonesian government control in 1963.
From that time on, performance of the anthem and presenting other national symbols of West Papua in the Indonesian-controlled province became illegal.
The national symbols, including the anthem, are still used by West Papua independence activists both inside West Papua and throughout the world.
West Papua National Anthem Oh Papua, my land Where I was born and raised Thee I shall always love Till my day of eternal rest comes I love the whiteness of your sands On your beaches, joyful Where the azure seas Sparkle bright in the day Your high peaks I adore Majestic and grand Sublime clouds, surrounding Around the tops, they do I love this land of mine Naturally abounding with bounty That shall pay me off and my labour in full Thy roaring waves, I am smitten with Ever crashing against your white, sandy beaches A melody that shall eternally In my heart remain I love the sprawling forests That this land is built upon 'Tis rapture to traipse Under its benevolent shade Thank you, oh Lord on high This land of mine, Thine creation Task me to labour ceaselessly too To spread Thy cause, far and wide
