20 KNUST Students Arrested Over Riots - Police

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti regional Police Command, Cpl. Prince Dogbatse, has disclosed that twenty (20) students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been arrested.

According to him, the students are currently in Police custody and are yet to be charged.

Speaking to Morning Starr today, Cpl. Prince Dogbatse, said the students are assisting the Police with investigations.

The arrests came after the students went on rampage Monday morning, destroying school property in a violent protest.

The students boycotted classes and poured on the streets of the campus protesting alleged brutalities meted out to their colleagues who were arrested at the University Hall last Friday and later granted bail.

The angry students burnt the official vehicle of the Dean of Students and reportedly ransacked the Vice Chancellor’s office. At least one student was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital.

KNUST Shutdown

The university has since been shut down indefinitely by the Ashanti regional Security Council following the riots by the students.

In addition a 6 pm to 6 am curfew was been imposed Monday evening on the school. Students of the university have been given a 12pm Tuesday deadline to move out of the premises.

Announcing the decision, the Ashanti regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah stated that it has become necessary to shut down the school due to the extent of damage caused by the students.

He added that only foreign students will be allowed to stay after the closure of the university Tuesday afternoon.

Education Minister to resolve Impasse

A statement by the Ministry of Education said it has “noted with concern developments on the campus of the KNUST in Kumasi, particularly with regard to bodily injuries and the detention of some students, as well as the destruction of public property.”

The statement by the Director of Communications added that “the Ministry appeals for calm on all sides as a first step to resolving the difficulties.”

A delegation led by Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been dispatched to intervene in the ongoing impasse between authorities of the university and the leadership of the irate students.

The delegation led by the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will meet the feuding factions on the university campus Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10am in an attempt to resolve the ongoing crisis.