2018 RUFORUM Produces Two Ghanaian Winners

Pulse Staff - pulse.com.gh
Two Ghanaians have been announced as part of winners in the 2018 Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture's (RUFORUM) Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

This year's RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition came off in Kampala, Uganda on October 6, 2018.

Young Ghanaian businessmen Akwasi Armah Tagoe and Murtala Muhammad Green came out of as part of the 23 winners who were announced by the organisers.

Mr. Armah Tagoe was selected as a winner in the Agribusiness category, while Mr. Mouhammed won in the Economy category.

In all, 756 applications from 38 countries were received for this year's RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

This is the second time the entrepreneurship competition is being organised, with the first edition being held last year in in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 23 winners of this year's competition will be presented with their awards during the Sixth African Higher Education Week and RUFORUM Biennial Conference, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 22 to 26 October, 2018.

Below are the full winners:

No Name Gender Country Thematic Area
1 Japhet Sekenya Male Tanzania Agribusiness
2 Udekwe Chinedu Martins Male Nigeria Green Economy
3 Joseph Manzvera Male Zimbabwe ICTs
4 Jean Anthony Onyait Male Uganda ICTs
5 Ashiraf Nsibambi Kyabainze Male Uganda Agribusiness
6 Emanuel Ng'ambwa Kungu Male Tanzania Agribusiness
7 Mark Matovu Ssebijwenge Male Uganda Agribusiness
8 Melissa Bime Female Cameroon Health
9 Roy Mwangi Ombatti Male Kenya Engineering
10 Akwasi Armah Tagoe Male Ghana Agribusiness
11 Towenan A. Theodore Ahimakin Male Benin Transport
12 Fred David Male Kenya Green Economy
13 Murtala Muhammad Male Ghana Green Economy
14 Paul Matovu Male Uganda Agribusiness
15 Helen Opeyemi Balogun Female Nigeria Agribusiness
16 Clement Kandodo Male Malawi Green Economy
17 Elvis K. Amoua Male Benin Agribusiness
18 Jacob Maina Male Kenya Health
19 Lahbib Latrach Male Morocco Engineering
20 Nabuuma Shamim Kaliisa Female Uganda Health
21 Davies Nyaigero Ateka Male Kenya Agribusiness
22 Sebarinda Cyusa Patrick Male Rwanda Agribusiness
23 Sidje Tamo Armelle Female Cameroon Agribusiness

