2018 RUFORUM Produces Two Ghanaian Winners

Two Ghanaians have been announced as part of winners in the 2018 Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture's (RUFORUM) Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

This year's RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition came off in Kampala, Uganda on October 6, 2018.

Young Ghanaian businessmen Akwasi Armah Tagoe and Murtala Muhammad Green came out of as part of the 23 winners who were announced by the organisers.

Mr. Armah Tagoe was selected as a winner in the Agribusiness category, while Mr. Mouhammed won in the Economy category.

In all, 756 applications from 38 countries were received for this year's RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

This is the second time the entrepreneurship competition is being organised, with the first edition being held last year in in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 23 winners of this year's competition will be presented with their awards during the Sixth African Higher Education Week and RUFORUM Biennial Conference, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 22 to 26 October, 2018.

Mr. Armah Tagoe and Mr. Mouhammed are the two Ghanaians among the winners in this year's RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

Below are the full winners: