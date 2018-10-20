Unless you take the necessary action to change your life, your life will never change unless you do.

You are the creator of your own life story, the author of your story and if you want your life to change you have to take the necessary action to change it.

No one will ever make the decision of changing your life like you would do. Your life today is as a result of what you did in your past and if you want it to change in the future you have to change how you will approach life in the future because if you do not change your life will always remain at the same position it was till your desire to change it is more powerful than the desire for your life to be at the same position.

Life is all about the choices, decisions and actions we take and to change our lives we have to change. Nothing beats a person who is constantly changing and being aware of what is happening around them. Change is what splits the ordinary from the extra-ordinary. One trait of most successful people is they are constantly changing, developing new strategies, new ideas, new approaches and new systems why? Because the world is changing and so is the way we are doing things and if you do not move with the changes you become extinct. This the reason why some businesses have failed because of not adopting to change, remember this nugget in business l learnt from Mr Milton Kamwendo, “ your business brand will never die but what needs to keep changing are your business models.”

Change What You Seeing

When you change what you see, you begin to see new perspectives of life that you may not have seen before.

What you see determines what will manifest in the physical. The way you see yourself is a clear reflection of how it will manifest in the physical. If you desire to change your life’s future start seeing it in your mind. What we see, we focus on and we attract in our lives. If your mind is programmed to see you fail, then the odds of failure are high, if you mind sees scarcity, impossibilities then most likely you will harvest that. If only you change what you see you will change your life and create the life that you truly desire. Change your life from seeing lack to possibilities, from situation to seeing solution, from poverty to prosperity. It all starts with what you see. What you see has a great gripping effects on you action course.

Change Your Words

The only way to change your life is by changing the way we speak especially with ourselves.

The most powerful conversation one will ever have is with themselves. Your words are your greatest influencers in life. The words you say especially to yourself are what contribute greatly to your success. You are your greatest motivator and your words are either motivating you or defeating you. You need to speak words that inspire you to get into action zone, words that open your mind to new possibilities.

Change your Action Zone

Doing the same thing over and over will not change your life but will keep you at one position in life.

Our daily habits contribute much to our life’s output. What are the habits that are not working for you that you feel need to be change? If a course of action is not working, look at it, see what is not working, and find new ways to change it, ask from others. This principle not only applies to life but to business. We get so pre-occupied by what’s happening around us and we forget the important things that need to be changed. Do not be reluctant to change action course. You can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again you will always get what you got before. If you want new results change something. Start reading those new books, attending those seminars, marketing that product, selling those books, studying and practising daily, innovating, exercising daily. In the words of Aristotle, “We are what we repeatedly do so excellence is not a habit but an act.” What we do daily is what contributes to our success so if we repeatedly do the wrong things daily then our success rate is affected.

Change Your Attitude

Attitude determines altitude

Attitude is the starting points of all achievement because it fuels you to get into the action zone.

Attitude is that self-driving forces that ignites energy within to enter into action zone. If your attitude is not right then success might be compromised your side. Attitudes are fuelled by what we believe about ourselves. If we Develop the can do it attitude/belief to win at anything. Believe you can and you are halfway there. Nobody will ever believe in you the way that you would actually do. CAN DO IT attitude is what you need not the other attitude. The negative attitude compromises your chances of success. It all starts with attitude, revolves round attitude and ends with attitude, GET your attitude right and you are halfway towards you goal.

Inspired To Unleash the Hidden Potential within You to Achieve Greatness

Tendai Mungate

Tendai Mungate is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vision Escalators Consultancy Group, Seasoned Inspirational and Transformational Speaker, Motivator, Philanthropist, Success and Leadership Coach, Workshop Facilitator, Drummer and Author. His life purpose and passion is in Inspiring and Unleashing the Hidden Potential Within individuals and to Achieve Greatness. Tendai Can be contacted via Social media facebook and twitter @tendaimungate [email protected], phone and whatsapp +263784948274 email:[email protected]