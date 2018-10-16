Second Hand Clothes Dealers Weep Over Cedi Depreciation

Sunyani, Oct. 16, GNA - Dealers in second clothing in the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital have expressed concern over high tariffs and consistent depreciation of the Cedi, which is collapsing their businesses.

According to the dealers, prices of second hand clothing, meant for ordinary citizens, keeps increasing due to the depreciation of the Cedi, a situation which they said is seriously affecting their economic activities.

They said sales have gone down drastically due to the increase in prices of the goods as customers cannot not afford to buy the used clothing, which are supposed to be affordable for the ordinary man in the society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agencyat the Sunyani Central Business District on Sunday, the dealers appealed to the government to do something realistic about the situation, and also subsidize tariffs on importation of the goods to sustain them in business.

Madam Safiatu Abbey, a dealer in children's wear, said a bale of children's trousers and knickers which used to sell at GH¢900.00 is now selling at GH¢1,200.00 whilst a bale of children's shirt are being sold at GH¢1,100.00 instead of GH¢850.00.

The current price of a bale of dresses for girls is GH¢2,000.00, but it was previously selling at GH¢1,900.00.