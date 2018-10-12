NDC-USA Polls: I will serve the interest of NDC-USA, not Lord over you - Chairmanship hopeful

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in United States of America is to hold its National Delegates' Conference at Georgia Intentional Convention Center to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Saturday, July 21, 2018 has been scheduled for the Conference and will witnessed by the party's mother national executives in Ghana.

The National Executives in Ghana who have been invited to witness the Conference are; Sir. Kofi Portuphy, the National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nkeitia, the General Secretary, the National Organiser, Mr. Kofi Adams, Mrs. Betty Mould Idrrisu, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Ghana, Prof. Joshua Alabi, NDC Presidential hopeful in Ghana among others.

The Conference is under the theme, "Uniting Towards Victory 2020 and Beyond" will be ended on Sunday, July 22, 2018 with a mammoth "Unity Walk" and dinner with dancing.

Two people have shown keen interest in the chairmanship post and among them,Madam Vivian Maame Aba has been tipped by the party members of USA of winning.

Madam Vivian Maame Aba is the current Chairperson for Ohio NDC branch.

Outlining her programs, Madam Vivian Aba told GhanaWeb that if voted for the position, would be serving the party in the interest of the party in USA and also liaise with the party in Ghana for victory 2020.

She added that under her leadership power will be given back to the grassroots by creating a dynamic and an inclusive Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

She also pledged to restore the lost glory of the party in USA hence take the lead as the premier NDC in the Diaspora.

"Power will be given back to the branches by creating a dynamic and an inclusive Functional Executive Committee (FEC); Restore the lost glory of NDC-USA and for it to take the lead as the premier NDC in the Diaspora", she emphasized.

She, however said, "My determination, together with the actions and support of many saw to the issuing and signing of the communiqué in Virginia that was witnessed by no other persons than the General Secretary of our Party, honorable Asiedu Nketsia and the Director for International affairs, honorable Kofi Attor".

She revealed that her stay in Ghana was not only to sit on fence but worked hard for the party, "Not only have I served here in the U.S but also contributed immensely to the main party in Ghana. Before coming to the United States for further studies, I worked relentlessly with the leadership of the NDC, being President and part of the leadership of TEIN at the University of Ghana, Legon".

She, therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote for her massively based on her rich experience gained from Ghana as the current Chairperson for Ohio NDC branch.

Below is her full statement

Fellow Akatamansonians,

Meet Vivian Maame Aba Dadzie, the Chairperson of NDC Ohio, the Chairperson of NDC Coalition and a member of the 9 -Member Reconciliation Committee.

I wish to announce my candidature for the position of the Chairperson of NDC-USA.

My intention to run for this august position is informed by my preparedness to help find solutions to the challenges facing NDC-USA in a bid to help it play a leading role in ensuring that the party recaptures power.

It was for this same reason that I did not hesitate to heed to the clarion call by the rank and file of NDC-USA to lead in efforts at uniting the party in the USA to champion the overall agenda of our great party, a responsibility I have discharged and continue to deliver conscientiously.

Having served in this capacity as a member of the 9-member committee and as the Chairperson of the Ohio branch for some time now, I have acquired considerable experience and now in a position to bring this to bare, aimed at taking the chapter in a new and desired direction that will make the NDC-USA viable and relevant again that will lead us to victory.

A conspicuous evidence of my leadership ability is how I was able to lead, with your support and efforts as well as, to bring about the unity we have in the chapter now.

It would be recalled, how I reached out to all stakeholders across the divide, from Chairman Kobby, through Chairman Ahlijah, Chairman Charles Kpodzo, Chairman Isaac Nortey, and the Women Organizer Ms. Janet Wilson (and many of you whom I cannot mention all here) to understand the situation and to build consensus in forging ahead together.

My determination, together with the actions and support of many saw to the issuing and signing of the communiqué in Virginia that was witnessed by no other persons than the General Secretary of our Party, honorable Asiedu Nketsia and the Director for International affairs, honorable Kofi Attor.

It was this communiqué that gave birth to the 9- Member Reconciliation Committee for which I have been a member till now. One of the achievements of this 9-member committee is the Atlanta Conference which the party Headquarters in Ghana has dubbed “Mini NDC Rally in the United States”.

Not only have I served here in the U.S but also contributed immensely to the main party in Ghana. Before coming to the United States for further studies, I worked relentlessly with the leadership of the NDC, being President and part of the leadership of TEIN at the University of Ghana, Legon.

I worked closely with the likes of Professor Richard Bani, Professor Enu Kwasi, Professor Armah to establish, strengthen and sustain TEIN branches in Tertiary Institutions all over Ghana.

With my experience and deep knowledge of the party structures, NDC-USA will gain the following, amongst others, when I am given the opportunity to serve you as a Chairperson:

1. A leader who will serve the interest of the NDC-USA and liaise with NDC Ghana to further the cause of the NDC as a political force toward Victory in 2020 and beyond;

2. An honest and selfless leader to serve but not lord over you

3. Accountable, action-oriented leadership;

4. Ensure opportunities are created and available to all members of NDC-USA;

5. Power will be given back to the branches by creating a dynamic and an inclusive Functional Executive Committee (FEC);

6. Restore the lost glory of NDC-USA and for it to take the lead as the premier NDC in the Diaspora.

7. Establishment of more viable branches all over the rest of the 50 States in the United States.

I am therefore calling on you all, to support my candidature to ensure that we make NDC-USA viable and relevant again by massively registering with your branch. Come to Atlanta and VOTE Vivian Maame Aba Dadzie as the Chairperson of NDC-USA.

Vote Vivian Maame Aba for a UNIFIED, NEW and DYNAMIC NDC-USA!!!

Let's come together to make NDC-USA Viable and Relevant Again

NDC, Eyezu Eyeza

NDC, Emefa miamiamia

Source: Daniel Kaku