Concerted Efforts Needed To Address Child Trafficking

Two British experts in child welfare, on Thursday called for a concerted global efforts to address the menace of child trafficking.

Madam Charlotte Jamieson, a Social Worker at the United Kingdom's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), Child Trafficking Advice Centre (CTAC) and Mr Keith Gibbens, a Senior Officer, National Crime Agency (NCA), jointly made the call in Accra.

The two experts said child trafficking was a global problem, which needs creative and coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to prevent it.

According to them, human trafficking in general was a grave violation of human rights which leads to further abuses.

They defined child trafficking as the movement of a child for the purpose exploitation.

The duo made these remarks at a day's training workshop on 'Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Children and Young People' for 17 journalists in Accra.

The programme, which was organised by CTAC, in collaboration with the British High Commission, sought to improve participants' knowledge and understanding of child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

It also sought to develop their knowledge of relevant definitions, legislations and procedures; identify the vulnerabilities of children and signs of child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

The training used a variety of learning methods, with interactive techniques and opportunities for participants to share their knowledge.

So far over 300 professionals have been trained in Ghana under the programme.

Ghana's Children's Act 1998 recognises a child as being someone up to the age of 18, with 18 also being the youngest age to marry.

Article 19, the United Nation's Convention on the Rights of the Child 1990 says 'Children have the right to be protected from all forms of violence.

'They must be kept safe from harm. They must be given proper care by those looking after them'.

Madam Jamieson said child sexual exploitation was the use of children for sexual satisfaction of adults; adding that, the basis of the exploitation was the unequal power relation between the child and the adult.

She urged the media to expose all forms of child abuses and exploitations in society; and should follow up to ensure that justice was done.

She said Ghana had done a lot to address the issue of child abuse and child trafficking; however, a lot more remains to be done.

Mr Gibbens said child abuse was the contravention of the rights of the child, which causes physical or mental harm to the child.

'Children cannot give consent - this is because a child cannot give consent to being exploited, even if they believe they have consented - it is not 'informed consent'. Child trafficking is child abuse,' she said.

Mr Gibbens mentioned sexual exploitation, forced marriage, ritual servitude/enslavement of girls (trokosi), labour exploitation and domestic servitude as some of the reason for child trafficking. GNA