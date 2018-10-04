GH¢167,000 Mobilised In Tain District

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Brong-Ahafo Region Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has disclosed that the assembly generated GH¢167, 634 as at the close of August this year.

The amount represents 67% of the Assembly's annual projected Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of GH¢249, 879.

Speaking at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the Tain District Assembly, he said that although the assembly made significant progress in the collection and management of the Internally Generated Funds, it is not relenting on its efforts to vigorously pursue and implement prudent measures needed for higher revenue mobilisation.

According to the DCE, the assembly is currently implementing its decision to pay commissions of non-permanent collectors immediately they pay–in what they have collected as revenue.

Madam Foriwaa Dwomoh said the move is to avoid the pile up of commissions as arrears for revenue collectors.

“We have also structured to pay-off all the arrears due the revenue collectors before the end of the year. Management shall also continue to develop the capabilities of the revenue staff to enable them perform their duties effectively and efficiently,” Madam Foriwaa Dwomoh said.

The DCE announced that “as part of the Assembly's determination to eradicate or reduce the practice of open defecation, the Assembly appealed for support from the Sunyani branch of the Rotary Club International to train the youth in the District in Latrine Artisans for free, with the aim of equipping them with the needed skills to be able to construct the various types of household latrines.”

Madam Foriwaa Dwomoh said the Assembly had entered into a public-private partnership agreement with Ghana First Company Limited to construct ten public toilets – two each at Nsawkaw, Badu, Seikwa, Namasa and Brohani.