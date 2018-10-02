Kojo Bonsu's Flagbearership Contest Intention: A Strategy To Consolidate H.E Mahama's Votes

The agenda by Kojo Bonsu to contest for the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a strategy by the H.E Mahama Camp, but to get it executed is Kojo Bonsu. The strategy has two (2) objectives, and they are:

A) To consolidate and increase H.E Mahama's votes: To help bring together all the scattered votes of H.E Mahama in the Ashanti region and through that help increase H.E Mahama's votes in the region.

B) A lobby for the running mate position: Kojo Bonsu is to use this strategy to seek for the running mate position of the NDC if H.E Mahama wins the flagbearership contest.

The Banter Between H. E Mahama’s and Kojo Bonsu’s Camps Is Fake

The public should not be swayed/deceived by the banter that will erupt between the Kojo Bonsu's camp and the H.E John Mahama's camp as has already started between Akamba and Kojo Bonsu, and the others which will spring up in future because they are all staged and have been intentionally planned to deceive the public and delegates.

Below are the explanations for each of the points above

A) To consolidate and increase H.E Mahama's votes

Note, the delegates for the NDC's flagbearership contest are all the card bearing members of the party since their current party constitution has not gone through any amendment. This goes on to prove that, for any of the flagbearer aspirants' to be able to win the flagbearer position or even make a huge impact, then such a person will need to have a very strong grassroot support base across all the constituencies in the party.

Per the assumption above of which its truism has a very high percentage, it shows that Kojo Bonsu stands no chance of either winning the contest or making a great impact, and of which he is very much aware, and therefore as a result rubbishes any true intentions of Kojo Bonsu really eyeing the topmost slot of the NDC aside it being for another agenda. This is further corroborated by the fact that he will therefore never also intentionally do this to derail/hinder the greater chance of his ally and head of his block, H.E John Mahama from winning the top most position.

In fact their strategy is simple;

First, because the support base of H.E Mahama in the Ashanti region, one of the regions with most delegates has grown weaker, something which has been proven with the loss of most of H.E Mahama's boys in the Ashanti regional and constituency internal elections, it therefore became very urgent for the H.E Mahama's camp to develop a strategy to help bring all these delegates together to vote for H.E Mahama, and since the H.E Mahama camp has a perception that it can not easily garner the votes of the delegates in Ashanti region with the brand of H.E Mahama, it therefore had to get another brand to do that, and this can never be done easier than a darling boy of the party in the region.

Secondly, since there is an evidence of a non popular Ashanti in the flagbearer race, there became a need to get an Ashanti to be used as a decoy to gather all the Ashanti votes for H.E Mahama. Note, the Presidential Hopefuls currently consist of a Northerner, Voltarian, Ga and a Fanti.

Due to the above reasons, Kojo Bonsu, the strongest force and most darling boy of the NDC in the Ashanti region, and a strong member of the H.E Mahama camp had to be raised to contest for the flagbearer position and through that gather all the votes for H.E Mahama, and below is the strategy they are employing;

Kojo Bonsu will campaign for the flagbearer slot of the party and through that gather most of the Ashanti votes to his side so that none of the other aspirants penetrates the Ashanti region to steal them, and Kojo Bonsu has the capability of getting most of the delegates in Ashanti to his side due to his Ashanti background and huge contributions to the grassroot in the region. And after his gathering of most of these delegates, and making them loyal to him, he will later at the right time throw his support for H.E Mahama and also convince his followers (Ashantis and delegates in the Ashanti region) to also do same and vote for H.E Mahama, note, at that time most of the delegates who got convinced by him will have no choice than to listen to him and comply because there will be little time for any of them to decide and clinch onto another aspirant aside whom he has proposed.

B) A lobby for the running mate position

The second agenda is to make it easier for him (Kojo Bonsu) through lobbying to get H.E Mahama and the NDC party to pick him as H.E Mahama's running mate in case he wins, note, it is perceived that such a strategy of picking him as the running mate will draw to the NDC lots of Ashanti support during the 2020 elections which has become very crucial for H.E Mahama in case he wins the top most slot of the party. The strategy to get the running mate slot is simple; Kojo Bonsu wants to use his flagbearership contest intention campaign to grow his popularity across the country and also rely on the already conceived "throwing of his support for H.E Mahama" as a reason why he should be returned with a favour(running mate), in addition to his other works for H.E Mahama and the party such as being a key member of the organisational team of the unity walk and others.

Thank you

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)