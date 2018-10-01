Pamela Addo Resigned To Take Up Judicial Service Job

The Alliance for Development and Industrialization has waded into the resignation of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana EXIM Bank, Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo and would like to set the record straight.

Ms. Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo, a public service worker was reassigned to take up a new appointment as the Judicial Secretary for the Judicial Service effective October 2, 2018.

The Exim bank Ghana is a public service institution same as the Judicial service. To able her take up a new appointment at the Judicial Service, Ms. Akotoaa Addo needs to resign from her previous engagement with the Exim Bank Ghana.

In her letter to the President, she stated that “Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation from my position as acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, further to the approval of my appointment as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service with effect from 2nd October 2018,” the letter stated.

Prior to her appointment as Deputy CEO of EXIM bank, Pamela was the General Counsel for the Ghana Export-Import Bank and also worked with Export Trade, Agriculture and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF) for 10 years in various positions including Director, Legal and Board Secretariat, Director, Legal and Administration with responsibility for Legal Services, Human Resources, Public Relations and Procurement.

“I would like to thank his Excellency the President, for the great honour bestowed on me by appointing me to act in the position of Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank. I am indeed grateful for the opportunities for my professional growth it afforded me. I would also like to thank the Board, Management and staff of the bank for the privilege of having worked in the institution for the last ten years, nine months, and the invaluable lessons learnt over the period,” she said in the letter.

In the light of the above therefore, there is no need to assign any mischief to her resignation. It is a reassignment. All attempts to read ulterior meanings into her leaving the Ghana EXIM Bank must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Ms. Addo is a lawyer with about 30 years of diverse post-qualification experience.