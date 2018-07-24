GWCL Deploys 30 Tankers To Adabraka Over Water Shortage

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says it has deployed 30 water tankers to Adabraka, a suburb of Accra to address the intermittent supply in the area.

The Company explained that the situation has come about as a result of the construction of unauthorised structures on its pipelines and valves.

This, it added, “is causing blockage and the consistent burst of the lines, thus causing low pressure and erratic flow in some areas.”

It however assured, in a statement that it is working around the clock to address the issue.

Below is a copy of the statement:

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers in and around Adabraka, that it is aware of the current intermittent flow of water in the community and that, we are working around the clock to restore regular flow with maximum pressures as it used to exist.

In the meantime, Management has deployed over 30 tankers to the community to serve consumers at vantage points to ameliorate the situation.

The challenge is as a result of the construction of unauthorized structures built on GWCL pipe-lines and valves, causing blockage and consistent burst of the lines, thus causing low pressures and erratic flow in some areas. Please be assured that, the GWCL engineers are in control of the situation and are working assiduously to restore flow in the community.

Management of the GWCL apologizes to consumers for the inconvenience caused by the situation and assures the general public that, there is no reason to panic as the two major Treatment plants (Weija and Kpong Treatment Plants) that serve Greater Accra are fully operational and that, the current challenge is only peculiar to the Adabraka area.

Management wishes also to advice the general public and prospective developers to desist from building on pipe-lines, GWCL Valves and government demarcated areas for the utilities, to forestall similar situation occurring in the future.

The cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated.

Signed:

Communications Department

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com