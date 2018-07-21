Fiifi Essandoh Writes: The Woman

Our Father in Heaven created everything on earth. When He had finished making man in His own image and likeness, He saw that man was alone. Man has to have his off springs and a companion. God quickly caused man to sleep and He took one of the ribs of man to create woman. When Adam woke up from sleep and saw this beautiful woman, he said, "this is the bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh. She shall be called woman."

God made man the steward of the house. He always made him to look after his beloved. Stewardship is not lording over something but taking proper care of something for the owner.

In other words, Stewardship can be said as a caretaker. Simply, you have been entrusted with taking very good care of something for a master or a leader. It's an honour to be entrusted with something worthy.

Even more than a blessing for our Heavenly Father to entrust His handiwork and a personality after His own kind into a man's hand.

The very beautiful creature of God (woman) has to go through a whole lot of humiliation in the same hand of the one that needs her companionship.

In the school I attended during my childhood ages till my Secondary School, a lady topped the class till completion. Women are not dump. They have a whole lot to offer.

My mother usually puts it this way, "the day you will understand me, you will appreciate me better."

On Friday, July, 20th, 2018, I watched a video on Ghana web on a woman carrying a child at her back receiving inhumane treatment from this security officer. He really tortured her.

The management of the company have apologized but I have these few questions to ask.

Where had the Customer Service Policy of the company gone?

Who order the officer to do that?

Were there no men or man to have rescued her from the brutality mented to the woman?

Is this network down and malfunctioning of our banks not affecting productivity?

Did the police man know that, his core mandate as an officer is to maintain peace and order as well as to protect lives?

Why should the woman wait for soo long to take her own money she had placed at the microfinance company?

Where was our modernization and age of enlightenment when this woman was beaten at the banking hall?

These questions raised above needs an answer from us.

Are we responsible in taking care of our women?

We need to re-visit the reason God created women in Genesis.

"Then the LORD God said, "It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper who is right for him." - Genesis 2:18.

"The LORD God used the rib from the man to make a woman, and then he brought the woman to the man.

And the man said, "Now, this is someone whose bones came from my bones, whose body came from my body. I will call her 'woman,' because she was taken out of man."

So a man will leave his father and woman and be united with his wife, and the two will become one body.

The man and his wife were naked, but they were not ashamed."- Genesis 2:22-25.

The original intent of God creating woman was to be a lover, helper of the man and be his keeper, counsellor, sibling and aid him in decision making. She was to carry man's off springs. She was to keep the home as the man works.

Brutality mented to our women is not godly. You don't hurt yourself intentionally and treat it. There is no wisdom in that.

The woman seen in the video footage should be compensated highly and the laws should deal with the law enforcer without any fear or favour.

We have to come to that point where we will honour our woman. We have to correct them with seasoned words and much wisdom.

Words of hope that uplifts rather than humiliate them. We need to be there for them.

Everyone is upset with the police man who mented harsh treatment to the woman but we need to really look at our society and our culture as a people. We need to give more room for them to develop.

We need to do a lot to help our women to fully function in our society.

Brutality should not be part of us a people. Let's solve problems with dialogue and healthy conversation for us to move on as a nation.

God bless "Oman" Ghana.