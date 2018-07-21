Kwahu-Atibie Government Hospital Gets Support From Rebecca Foundation

The Rebecca Foundation has donated a number of hospital equipment to the Kwahu-Atibie Government Hospital at a short ceremony in Accra.

The donation was in response to a request made to the First Lady's Foundation by the Hospital, which is located in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

Mrs. Akosua Newman, Director of Operations, the Rebecca Foundation, presented the equipment on behalf of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to representatives of the Hospital led by Dr Nana Kwasi Osei, Clinical Care Coordinator, Kwahu-Atibie Government Hospital.

The equipment included hospital beds, a brand new incubator, an instant warmer system, delivery bed, bed side lights, and five cartons of hospital gowns.

There were also patient medical tables, 25 boxes of cardinal health hydrocolloid dressing, 16 boxes of dressing charge irrigation trays, size D and size 1 vicryls and surgery drain bags, Iv start kits and Iv secondary sets.

The rest are; complete delivery systems and anaesthesia super circuit set up packs.

Mrs Newman expressed the Foundation's commitment towards the delivery of quality health care to all Ghanaians.

She said: 'We are very pleased to contribute to the assurance of good health and proper wellbeing of the people of Kwahu-Atibie and the neighbouring communities who patronize the services of the Hospital'.

Mrs Newman said the Rebecca Foundation was particularly happy, to contribute to the health of the citizens of Kwahu-Atibie, saying, 'We are happy to donate to such an important cause.'

She expressed optimism that the equipment would contribute to the provision of adequate healthcare in the District and the Region in general.

Dr Osei expressed gratitude to the First Lady, for responding to their distress call, by presenting the needed equipment, and pledged to ensure that the items were put to the good use of serving the health needs of the people in and around the District.