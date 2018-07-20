An Open Letter To Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana-B) The Chief Commander Of The NPP Youth-Wing

Dear NANA-B

YEZDI NYAME YE OYE YE

Let me, first of all, congratulate you for the ground-breaking Victory in the just ended National Congress. A victory already cooked from above (NYAME NSA WO MU). For some Youth Groups Nationwide, your participation in the race made it competitive and enviable one, but for me, you made the contest an EXPERIENCE. Your victory, among other things, restored into the Youth the essence of Patriotism and Belonging. It also gave the Youth a billion reasons to smile and hope, a similitude of Mr AWUKU’s Victory. Indeed, you confirmed and cemented the catchword “The Perfect Replacement”.

The reason behind my letter is to bring to your attention the name of Mr Chris Arthur (Yezdi Nyame Ye Oye Ye) as you consider the vivaciously hard working, loyal and committed Party Youths for the Deputy Position as required by the Party’s Constitution. Admittedly, every Party Youth is highly capable of the herculean task pending. Your much anticipated success hinges on those around and with you. Meaning, it is practically impossible to realize and to sustain effective administration, to achieve aims, to sustain quality and deliver first-class services without having equally committed, hardworking, goal-getter, visionary, highly competent person like you are.

On this note, I write to appeal to your high office to CHOOSE Mr Chris Arthur (Yezdi Nyame Ye Oye Ye) as the Deputy Youth Organizer, Southern Sector. The reasons, among others, are listed below;

Mr Chris Arthur hails from Central and Western Region. These regions are extremely strategic for NPP’s Victory in every election. In these regions, Mr Chris Arthur was highly instrumental. In 2012, He organized Regional Students Forum on National Issues. He championed the campaign for Free SHS in the Central Region and costlessly exchange data and information with the Neighbouring Regions.

Regarding Voluntary Participation, Mr Chris Arthur’s involvement is worthy of emulation by every Ghanaian Youth. In 2013/2014 academic year, he was the TESCON KNUST President. Mr Chris Arthur as a leader took the role of NUGS in our days of opposition and fought NDC at every angle. He also Founded STUNNAD, very serious students and graduates group, mainly to champion the course of then Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo. STUNNAD was very instrumental in the primaries that gave Nana Addo 95% Victory. Mr Arthur is a proud Member of the Npp Youth-Gh, A WhatsApp Platform, that Printed about 100,000 Car Stickers and travels to every Regional Capital Nationwide to support 2016 Elections. He is also a friend to many of the MPs because he worked in Parliament for 2 years with then Minority Caucus 2014-2016.

Furthermore, Mr Chris Arthur demonstrated indeed that the fortunes of the Party going into Elections 2016 lie not on the Heart of the Party Elders and National Executives but on every Party Youth. He was the lead petitioner for the Suspension of KAA. Undaunted display of concern and leadership at the CORE. A move that earned him the following;

"Chris Arthur had saved the party for our victory" (Dr Addo Kuffour) a member of National Disciplinary Committee. "Chris, you and your team would be forever remembered in our party history for this effort and love for the party. I wish you well" (Maame Ama Busiah, Memebr National Disciplinary Committee) "Mr Arthur has saved the party" (Speaker, Lawyer Mike Oquaye) " If Chris Arthur is involved then I am more comfortable that victory is ours." (Chairman Blay)

It is, therefore, not surprising that he is been made the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation-Youth Employment Agency (YEA). A very Strategic Role that connects to every Constituency and every Youth Group across the length and breadth of the country.

Respectfully, I count on your usual cooperation. I know strongly that you will not disappoint because you do not disappoint. Best Regards

NYAME NSA WO MU NTSI YEZDI NYAME YE OYE YE

Yours Sincerely

Signed

YANKEY Ignatius Kobbina

(NPP-TURKEY)