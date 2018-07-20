Africa-Asia Dialogue Network (AADN) To Be Unveiled

Accra, July 18, GNA-The launch of the Africa-Asia Dialogue Network (AADN) is expected to take place in Accra, Ghana in the coming weeks with Dr Isaac Kofi Mensah as its Founder and President in the West African country.

The Africa-Asia Dialogue Network (AADN) is an independent, non-partisan, non-political, non-profit and non-governmental think tank for global research and advocacy platform for the Academia, Ph.D. Scholars, and Researchers.

It would focus on exploring and undertaking advocacy and ground-breaking empirical innovative research that borders on the social and economic/trade developmental issues in countries on the Africa and Asia Continents.

'Our mission is to Promote Dialogue as the Fundamental Bedrock for Sustainable Global Peace and Development and our vision is to be the leading and Distinctive Goal Oriented Think Tank for Innovative Global Research and Advocacy in the World with Our motto as 'Dialogue for Sustainable Global Peace and Development.'

Dr Mensah who disclosed this exclusively to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said as part of their objectives, they would provide a platform for the Academia, Ph.D. Students and Scholars and Researchers to research and discuss pertinent issues and topics that confront Africa and Asia Continents.

He said they would also be an informed and independent voice in policy debates and policy options, provide a constructive platform for the exchange of ideas on policy formulation between the public and government agencies, promote dialogue and peace as the prerequisite for sustainable economic and social development and be the leading advocate for women and youth development and empowerment

Dr Mensah said the research and advocacy focus of the AADN were Public Policy (Foreign, Social , Education and Economic Policy Analysis),Energy and Environmental Policy-government, Local Government, Institutional Reforms, China One Belt One Road Strategy (OBOR), Global and Regional Security, Peace, and Development, Domestic and International Terrorism, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and Development.

The rest he said would Women and Youth Empowerment, People to People Exchange (People Empowerment),Tourism Development and Promotion ,Science and Technology Transfer, Anti-corruption drive, Poverty Alleviation and Trade Promotion and Investment.

The President said the core values and principles of the AADN were Independence, Integrity, and Fairness, Respect and Excellence in Diversity, Transparency and Accountability, and Teamwork.

He said the date and venue of the launch of the AADN would be communicated soon.