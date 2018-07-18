Reflection: The Man Nelson Madiba Rolihlahla Mandela

His father named him Rolihlahla which in Xhosa, it literally means “pulling the branch of a tree,” but its coloquial meaning more accurately would be “troublemaker.”

He writes in his autobiography that he does not believe that names are destiny. Yes, I agree with him that names are not destiny. The destiny of a man lies within his own circle.

He became "rescuer" instead of a "trouble maker". The world celebrates him for his remarkable achievements in South Africa, the African continent and beyond even in his grave. He forged ahead and succeeded. His small and humble beginning did not deter him from saving the South African society.

Our eyes are in front of us because is it always important to look forward than to look back. It is always proper to think ahead and be good to yourself and ultimately the SOCIETY. The society either makes and unmakes us. Give back to the society. Dedicate your all to societal building for it will celebrate us before we die or even long after we are no more.

The "trouble maker" became a "rescuer", and of course, a Societal Asset.

Nelson Mandela is "immortal". Glorious Centenary Birthday to the "living" Hero.

Ekow Paintsil Djan

National Deputy General Secretary

Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG)