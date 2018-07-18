See Who Is Imputing Criminality

So-called 'GNPC Financial whizkid' Tsatsu Tsikata has jumped into the 275 Blay buses fray, cynically and with subtle vengeance. As for his trademark hatred for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), there was no dearth of it as he spewed his jaundiced opinion on the subject a few days ago.

All too soon, the NDC-robed legal luminary has forgotten rather bizarrely that the hole he drilled in the country's kitty when he managed the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is still being sealed to stop the continuing financial hemorrhage.

Those who sermonize on integrity and dignity must display immeasurable quantum of these attributes otherwise shutting their mouths would be most desirable.

He was a demi-god, untouchable, if you like, when his party ruled this country and the rule of law denied legs to stand erect. This guy should have served his full term at the Nsawam Prison and stayed away from those who have a passion for the country's interest. Perhaps that could have laundered him enough for later incorporation into the comity of the good-natured. Today, he has the guts to talk about what he describes as the criminality of the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) doing so sarcastically.

Democracy allows for all shades of opinions, good and evil but at the end of the day the people decide which to throw into the garbage receptacle.

Tsatsu Tsikata is still finding it difficult to come to terms with his days at the Nsawam Prison and therefore obstinately against anything NPP; although a court of competent jurisdiction passed the sentence sent him to Nsawam.

Tsatsu Tsikata thinks Freddie Blay is capable of replicating what he did when he ruled the GNPC as a fiefdom and answerable only to the President; if at all.

His unenviable record at the GNPC will continue to stand as a case study in bad corporate governance by a man full of hubris and vengeance.

With the $5m dirty investment in MODEC and the rather painful financial repercussion thereof, we would have rather he stays away from public discourses so that we can perhaps eventually erase the nightmare from our memories. With his name now synonymous with the financial pain of a nation, he should better live a recluse life maybe composing his memoirs.

Those who have files at the Nsawam Prisons or the Prisons Headquarters must be measured in the manner they impute criminalities to others who have better public service records.

Opening his underbelly the way he has would definitely not be in his interest. His display of cynicism, notwithstanding, we would be moderate in our description of a man who does not know that his penchant for suing those who expose him cannot be a disincentive for responding to his warped opinions on national issues.

To insinuate that Freddie Blay can simply order the opening of the GNPC vault so he can dip his hands in there for money to purchase buses for a campaign, should not be coming from a man regarded as a so-called smart gentleman. We are learning more about Tsatsu; Tsatsu the man who relegated the GNPC board to the background and took unilateral decisions and nobody could stand against him.

Today unlike his days when he was Lord of GNPC, there is an active board which supports the management to take decisions, adhering fully to the terms of procurement procedures.

Ghana has certainly moved on from the days of the junta when personalities like him lurked in the shadows with unwholesome contributions.