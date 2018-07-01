Johan The Baptist Knew The Kingdom Of Heaven Suffers Violence



How can the world go free for Jesus who didn't commit any crime to carry that heavy cross?

“From the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven has been subjected to violence, and violent people have been raiding it.” Are you familiar to this quotation made by Jesus? Those interested in reading the Bible can find it at Matthew 11:12.

While testifying about John the Baptist, Jesus said “Truly I tell you, among those born of women there has risen no one greater than John the Baptist. Yet even the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he from the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven……..

Terrorism has destroyed our community and the continuous threat of this menace has had an impact on our lives because everyone lives in fear. But while everyone talks about the evil act of terrorism has anyone tried to find the roots why we are now unsafe in this world?

That’s what many politicians wouldn’t like to talk about because they evade every topic or crime they are responsible. The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it? Says Jeremiah 17:9. The truth is so bitter and hurtful that you can easily become an enemy because of speaking the truth.

Greed has been a major factor in the cause of terrorism we are now facing. The Middle-East countries are oil rich more than any country in Europe and America. Jealousy and hate drove America and Britain to invade Iraq, with the accusation that Saddam has weapons of mass destruction. After the invasion, Iraq lies in ruins, civilians, including Saddam, were killed but no weapons of mass destruction were found.

This is a crime against humanity which should have led George Bush and Tony Blair to face justice at the International Criminal Court in The Hague but they were set free because elites are above the law. Meanwhile, Charles Taylor of Liberia has been sentenced by the ICC for the same offense against his people in Liberia.

That is how the West European and American leaders like to do just to eliminate anyone they consider a threat. This wasn’t enough they invaded Libya, one of the richest countries in the world. Libya’s economy before the invasion was better than Europe and America. Gaddafi was killed and everything in Libya, including the flight industry, came to a halt.

Today, there is no more Afriqiyah, the Libyan Airlines which provides the cheapest tickets than any air industry to any part of the world including Africa. Africans can no longer travel to their respective countries like before ever since Afriqiyah Airways came to an end.

European and American leaders follow their heart to do every evil thing that they think is right without thinking of the future consequences. Now innocent people are reaping the evil seeds they planted. This is not fair.

In one of our articles captioned AMERICA, IF YOU FEAR EVIL THEN DO NO EVIL we made reference to Iraq and Libya invasion by America and Britain before the British intelligence and detectives named those responsible for the Manchester terrorist attackers as Libyans.

We don’t support terrorism and we will never do it because terrorism is an evil act but we would like to provide the right information and the reasons leading to this bloodshed because the media refrain from writing the truth.

The mainstream media think they are doing a good job but they are partly responsible for today's bloodshed. Again, these are some of the reasons the European and American government are fighting a fruitless battle against terrorism.

Actually, we don’t need any credit but it hurts when because of the truth your blog is being penalized and dropped from search engines because they are scared. Unseen forces are trying to 'kill' our blog but nothing will stop us from writing even if our blog records one reader per day. In fact, their actions are rather exposing them than our articles, so let them continue.

We once had over thousand readers per day, we came down to five hundred and then down and down but those who care about the truth still search for us and read what we write. They think they are hurting or thwarting our efforts but a child who doesn't want his mother to sleep by crying the whole night will also not sleep. That's a Ghanaian proverb.

A healthy nation can never be built on lies, hypocrisy, and crime. Let’s all of us come together to fight those social ailments to build a better future for the sake of our children.