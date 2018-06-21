Sunyani West DCE Visits Business Entities To Promote One District One Factory Implementation

The team visiting Adantia Bricks and Tiles Company machines at Adantia

Martin Obeng the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sunyani West in the Brong Ahafo Region and stakeholders has visited business entities in the District to acquaint themselves with their operations and readiness of these factories for the One District One Factory take-off initiative by government.

The DCE who is the Chairman of the One District One Factory implementation team in the district said the purpose of the meeting was to tour and ascertained the status of the factories and readiness to take off well as update on the request for lands for the One District One Factory initiative.

The DCE said letters has been received from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and three factories in the District has been selected for the One District One Factory. The three include Adantia Brick and Tiles located at Adantia, KYF Industrial Co. LTD, producers of roofing sheet at Dumasua and St. Baasa, a food processing company located at Chiraa. These factories were existing factories within the district and therefore needed some support in order for them to produce in large quantity. He added that a cocoa processing company was also being considered.

Adantia Bricks and Tiles Company currently is into the production bricks and tiles but in small quantity. They produced mainly bricks for construction of houses. St. Baasa on the other hand is a Food Processing Company that produced Cassava Floor, Plantain Floor, Koko Powder as well as Maize Floor and will soon add Cornflakes with the needed support from government. KYF Industrial Co. LTD was into manufacturing of roofing sheets.

During the meeting the three factories admitted that their major challenges were unreliable machines, need for plant and equipment, working capital and market.

The One District One Factory implementation team in the District advised the factory owners to practice safety policies and get recycling machines to make used of waste. The team also tasks the factory operators to draw action plan to guide them in their operations. They expressed satisfaction with what they saw and said the programme would identify and create business opportunities in the district.