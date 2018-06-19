ENI-Ghana Supports Health Facilities In Ellembele

The leading oil and gas giant in Ghana, Eni-Ghana has installed water purification machines in its various sponsored health facilities in the Ellembele district to enhance quality of water.

In partial fulfilment of its corporate social responsibilities to its operated coastal Nzema districts of Gwira, Ellembele and Jomoro and through its foundation, the company has undertaken health care projects which are aimed to improve primary medical services for mothers and children in Ghana.

Through the effort of Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament of the Ellembele Constituency, Eni-Ghana and Adamus resources, a mining company operating in Salman, Ellembele district can now boost of about 26 newly built and renovated CHPS-Compounds, clinics and a hospital to attend to the health needs of the people.

The installation of the water purification machine has become necessary due to the low quality nature of the water being used at the various Eni’s supported health facilities in Ellembele, Jomoro and Evalue Gwira district and municipals respectfully.

According to Trudy Nunoo, the Executive Director of Prolink, Eni Partner Organisation, when interviewed by Twin City Radio, she said ‘’from 2018 Prolink has been in partnership with Eni foundation and we have constructed CHPS Compounds and then refurbished and rehabilitated health centres in these three coastal areas’’. She further stated that Eni ensures that all these facilities have Polytanks to store water for use. However, it has been noted that the facilities have quality water challenge. In view of that, the Eni foundation thought it wise to provide water purification machine in the 15 health centres in Ellemebele.

MP-Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (left) speaking to the Engineer and Prolink Ex. Director

She further added that additional four machines would be giving to four selected schools in Ellembele to help in their water treatment.

The Member of Parliament of the Ellembele Constituency, Armah-Kofi Buah expressed his excitement and gratitude to the Eni foundation for the very great work they have done for the people of Ellembele and other sister districts. ‘’Eni’s intervention in health in our districts has been very phenomena especially complementing our efforts and the efforts of government in health care delivery in Ghana is something I am very grateful of, he said. He advanced that, even though the Eni is yet to start producing oil, the company has invested money worth over $2m in health facility projects in its catchment area and with this, the company need to be commended for this wonderful achievements so far in the health sector.

Currently, the Eni’s activities in Ghana are concentrated in the exploration and production, refining and marketing sectors with $7 billion investment in the Sanzule project.