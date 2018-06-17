Gender Ministry Celebrates Fathers On Father’s Day

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has on the occasion of the 2018 Father’s Day celebration recognize the significant role fathers and male caregivers play in the development of children and families.

The Ministry in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba said “the importance of fathers to the family and the society as a whole cannot be over emphasized. The role of Father’s and father figures is very critical the development of the children and the family. Just as mothers have their role to play so do fathers to achieve responsible parenting. Children need both parents and the extended family for a balanced development. A Child without positive male role models is more likely to be involved in criminal activity, less disciplined and participate in unhealthy activities. Research has shown that father-child interaction promotes a child’s physical well-being, perceptual ability and competency for relating with others. Furthermore, these children demonstrate greater ability to take initiative and exhibit self-control” the statement stressed.

Hon. Otiko also encouraged encourage men to be positive role models in the lives of their children and other members of the society. Adding, no matter how great a mother is she can never replace a father. She further urged all fathers to “be positive male role models and be more involved in their child or children’s lives, make the effort to spend more quality time with your children more often and teach them important life lessons, show more commitment and financial invest in the education of your children and other dependants and influence the lives of children in your community by exposing them to discipline, values and good social behavior and attitudes”.

“Fathers, your tireless effort to provide daily subsistence resources for various people, including the aged parents, sisters, nephews and nieces per our traditions is acknowledged. We appreciate all fathers who have in diverse ways sacrificed and contributed to the up keep of the family and the society as a whole. We also specially recognize the men who are single parents” the Gender Minister stated.

Hon. Otiko note “on this day that is dedicated to honour you, we say AYEKOO to all fathers. Every child needs someone who is completely committed to them, and let it be you. We also take this opportunity to call on all fathers to support the quest for Gender Equality. The Ministry Launched a HeForShe campaign on 12th December, 2017.Father’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate and honor fathers. It is celebrating fatherhood, paternal bond and the influence of fathers in society. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection wishes all fathers a Happy Father’s Day. This message does not only cover those who are fathers biologically but stretches to all those who have played a fatherly role in the lives of children and in our society”.

The celebration of fathers originates from the United States of America. There, a woman called Sonora Smart Dodd was inspired by the American Mother's Day celebrations to plan a day to honor fathers. Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries like Ghana observe this day on the third Sunday in the month of June each year. This year, Father’s Day falls on 17th June, 2018.