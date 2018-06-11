GES Summons Teacher For Stripping Students Naked

Two teachers of the Mankessim Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Region have found themselves in trouble after they allegedly molested a male student of the school.

The action of the two teachers was captured on video which went viral.

In the video, the two teachers were seen molesting the male student and tearing his khaki shorts.

The red underwear of the student was seen by his colleagues after the attack.

The student also attempted to prevent the teachers from stripping him naked in front of his colleagues.

But the two teachers overpowered him and used a sharp object to tear his khaki shorts.

The reason for stripping the student naked was not immediately known, but in the video, one of the teachers, who was heard speaking 'Fante,' asked the student to stop misbehaving.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that after the video went viral, the teachers were asked to report to the Ghana Education Service (GES) headquarters in Accra today to explain why they assaulted the student in that manner.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan is reported to have indicated that he would ensure that appropriate action would be taken against the teachers if found culpable after investigations.

The Mfantsiman Municipal Chief Executive, Kenneth Kelly Essuman, confirmed that the said teachers had been invited by GES on Monday to explain their conduct.

The MCE indicated when the video came to his attention he immediately summoned the head of the school and the Municipal Director of Education to a meeting in his office.

Mr Essuman further stated, “We showed them the video and asked the school authorities to find the student and assist him to make a report of assault to the police for further investigations.

“Though the school is on midterm break, the headmaster assured us that he will report back to me. The Police Command has been informed about the incident,” the MCE added.

