“Stern” Or “Angry”? Hear The Hares And Hounds

Dear Country-Folks,

I came to your home this week. It was an unannounced visit but I am sure it was a highly welcome visit nonetheless.

Lately, the baying of the hounds was getting too loud for their own good and for the good of us all as a country. Some critics and admirers had been saying that I had become too much of a hare. In other words, that I had been too much reticent in the face of baying by some of our country-folks. Friends, critics, and your good selves felt I had to speak to the issues. So I decided to say it as it is. And STERNLY, I did.

Fellow Country-folks, there is a world of difference between a stern conduct and an angry conduct.

According to one dictionary source, STERN is defined as “(of a person or their manner) serious and unrelenting, especially in the assertion of authority and exercise of discipline”. That is exactly what is needed if one has to expose those who run with the hares and hunt with the hounds....stern handling.

Who must be accused of angry conduct? Should it not be those who are soft-pedaling otherwise treasonous comments? Should it not be those “rebels without a cause” who demonstrate against the very things they upheld whilst in government? Should it not be those who secretly wallow in the largesse of benefactors whilst at the same time fanning hate against these benefactors?

Dear Country-folks, I earned your trust, you gave me your trust, and I intend to keep that trust.

Your Onaapo,

President Nana Opana

Author:

Gilbert Adu Gyimah, Sr.

[email protected]

Alberta, Canada