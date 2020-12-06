Goodluck Jonathan and John Mahama: Who Made the Right Call?

Ghana and Nigeria have had their fair share of political similarities since both gained independence from the British in 1957 and 1960, respectively. Democratically elected civilian Administrations soon followed in the wake of independence. Both countries experienced their first disruptions of democratic governance through military takeover in 1966.

The 1970s were dominated by military governments in both countries. In 1979, popularly elected civilian Administrations were sworn into office in both countries. President Hilla Limann and President Shehu Shagari headed these civilian administrations in Ghana and Nigeria respectively. President Limann and President Shagari were overthrown through military coup d’états on December 31, though in different years. Limann’s overthrow was in 1981 with Shagari’s in 1983.

There have been other similarities but perhaps none as uncanny as those revolving around Mr. Goodluck Jonathan, and Mr. John Mahama, both former Presidents of Nigeria and Ghana respectively

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) and John Dramani Mahama (JDM) were born a year apart, in 1957 and in 1958 respectively, in the month of November.

GEJ became Vice-President of Nigeria in 2007 serving under President Umar Yar’Adua. JDM became Vice-President of Ghana in 2009 serving under President John Atta-Mills.

Three years into his presidency, President Yar’Adua died in office. Consequently, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) became the third President of the third (3rd ) Republic of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In Ghana, John Dramani Mahama (JDM) was sworn in as the fourth President of the fourth (4th) Republic of Ghana on July 24th, 2012, following the death in office of President Atta-Mills.

GEJ and JDM respectively served out the unexpired terms of their predecessors. GEJ and JDM respectively went on to win elections in their own right and consequently served full 4-year terms in office. GEJ and JDM respectively failed to win re-election for a second term. GEJ and JDM were defeated in their 2nd term bids by septuagenarians.

That is where the similarities between GEJ and JDM appear to have ended.

GEJ has moved on to other statesman roles in and outside Nigeria. As recently as July 2020, GEJ was appointed by ECOWAS as its Chief Mediator in the Malian crisis, a crisis which erupted following the resignation by Malian President Ibrahim Keita.

JDM has meanwhile been very busy on the campaign trail seeking to avenge his 2016 defeat. JDM appears to be of the view that it is only by becoming President again that he would be able to correct certain mistakes he made in his first presidency and also build upon what he sees as his achievements.

Who has made the right political call: GEJ or JDM? Perhaps, it is only time and posterity that can tell.

.

G. Adu Gyimah

[email protected]