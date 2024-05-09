A Call For Responsible Journalism: Let's Not Breed Hatred And Division In Akwa Ibom State

09.05.2024 LISTEN

As I read the publication by the Globalpilot Newspaper , a local tabloid in Akwa Ibom State, I felt a deep sense of dismay and confusion wash over me. The words on the page seemed to scream division and hatred, and I couldn't help but wonder what kind of force could be behind such a malicious publication. The fact that it's a well read local tabloid in the Akwa Ibom State makes it even more alarming, and I can't help but question the motives behind such a publication. This publication clearly portrays our leaders as folks whose public words do not match their secret actions, The signal sent to the hearts and minds of the common AkwaIbomite is that the supposed public smiles between Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and Pastor Umo Eno is a scam.

The banner reads "Ibibios, Eket People kick as Akpabio intensifies Battle Against Akwa Ibom Map law", and my heart sank as I read those words. Why would anyone want to breed wars between the Ibibios and Annangs on a matter that is already in court? Is Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio the judge in this case, or is he above the law? If the case has merit, does it concern any Annang or Ibibio entity to see to the map coming to stay or not? The very thought of it is mind-boggling, and I can't help but wonder what kind of society we are building where we prioritize division over unity.

The media has always had a powerful influence on our thoughts and actions, and it's high time we held them accountable for the words they publish. This very publication by Global Pilot is a joy killer, and it should not be given a second thought by any sane being. Media houses should write to build, not destroy. If the Akwa Ibom map law is people-sensitive and is before the court, let's not rob our leaders of their integrity just to destroy our peace. We must learn to prioritize unity and love over division and hatred.

We must be mindful of the words we use and the publications we make, as they have the power to either build or destroy. Let us strive for responsible journalism that promotes unity and understanding, rather than hatred and division. We must not allow the media to dictate our thoughts and actions, nor should we allow them to breed hatred and division among us. We are all AkwaIbomites, and we must stand together in unity and love, regardless of our ethnic backgrounds.

Let us call on the Global Pilot and other media houses to retract this publication and issue an apology for the harm it has caused. Let us work together to build a united and peaceful Akwa Ibom State, where everyone can thrive and live in harmony. We must learn to love and respect each other, regardless of our differences. Let us build each other up, rather than tear each other down.

The power of the media should be used to build, not destroy. Let us use our words to uplift and inspire, rather than to divide and conquer. We must learn to prioritize love and unity over hatred and division. Let us work together to build a society where everyone can live in peace and harmony, regardless of their ethnic background or beliefs.

Let us remember that our words and actions have consequences, and let us strive to be responsible and mindful of the impact we have on others. Let us build each other up, rather than tear each other down. Let us love and respect each other, regardless of our differences. Let us work together to build a united and peaceful Akwa Ibom State, where everyone can thrive and live in harmony.

© Micheal Joseph Okon , Associate Chartered Economist (ACE), Public Affairs Analyst.

