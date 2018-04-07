WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (9) Serve God Only

"Then Samuel spoke to all the house of Israel, saying, “If you return to the Lord with all your hearts, then put away the foreign gods and the Ashtoreths from among you, and prepare your hearts for the Lord, and serve Him only; and He will deliver you from the hand of the Philistines.” So the children of Israel put away the Baals and the Ashtoreths, and served the Lord only."

[1 Samuel 7:3-4]

NKJV

At a point in time Israel needed to be saved by God from their enemies.

Meaning they wanted situations to turn out good for them.

But there was a foreign god operating as a force against their freedom.

Just because they disobeyed God.

For them to experience God's favor once again, they have to do away with foreign gods and serve God only.

Where there are difficulties, serve God only.

And when things turned around for good continue serving your God.

Goodness and mercies shall not follow us when we believe in other gods.

Serve God only!

Study the word.

Prayer

Oh God guide me always in Jesus' name I pray.

