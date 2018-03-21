This Life Ought Not Be A Game Nor A Gamble For You

Every game such as football, chess, casino etc is played with the aim of not less than two possible outcomes.

A game ends for a party with either win, lose or draw. Even the most in-form football team, although go into every 90 minutes with a 'must win', is still expectant to be shocked with either a lose or a draw from the opponent. That is how every game is and that is how we play it.

However, must this be the same as this life we are living? Does this life ought to be a play of chance too? For so many people, this has been so. Life has been like a game between 'in-form and possessive' poverty versus riches, a 50-50 play between stress-free and struggles, a weaker side patriotism against a strong corruption team, no coach barren-womb team against fruitful womb side, a fierce all attacking game between marriage and unhappy singles, promotion and stagnation, visa to travel and its denial etc.

Many may be aware and may have consciously or unconsciously ignored that this worldly life they live is a game of play between an amateur lower tier team called 'satisfaction' and a professional first class top side called 'dissatisfaction'. The heart of men have always been deceived with dissatisfaction other than being pleased with satisfaction.

Like every game brings it's results at the end of the play, Life does too. To have life, is a full win. The all win in life must hence be grabbed by every being.

What is the wisest way to live life to be crowned it all then? With life, one must not gamble nor be uncertain about tomorrow. Life must ever be made Life. Hence the result of life is life. The life of a soul must have only one desire: to have life eternal.

Life is not led in many fears. Regardless of the number of mental, physical and spiritual distress one faces, Life ought not be a journey of wander

In a game of raffle, one is about one-millionth expectant of winning but a wise person does not make life an expectant expedition but considers life to be only one exactness of more life called eternal life.

In John 14:6, Jesus said "I am the way, the truth and the life. No man comes to the father except by me."

You may have won your game by enjoying a successful marriage, swimming in abundance of money, being lucky with promotion and pleasing yourself with the satisfaction of the world. Yeah, they are all good to live with. However, since nobody by himself could take along his bank savings to the cemetery upon death and neither could anybody take along his marriage, children and position to his or her cemetery upon dying, then all these are vanity and they are not less a gamble.

The way to avoid gamble and secure for yourself eternal life is in Jesus Christ.

You may have won them all but if you do not know and believe in Jesus, you are lost.

Call on Jesus now and you shall be saved.

God bless you.

Evangelist Samoa Mensa.