Rev. Alex Achaempong Retained As NPP Germany Chairman

The delegates of NPP Germany on Saturday 17th March 2018 re-elected the incumbent chairman Rev Alex Acheampong to continue as the National Chairman of NPP Germany for the next four years.

At end of the closely contested election, Rev Alex Acheampong secured 120 votes as against his main contender Mrs. Rebecca Adjei-Sarpong securing 110 votes out of the 232 total votes cast with 2 Rejected votes.

The election was peacefully conducted by the Electoral Commission.

The election also saw the election of Dr. Anane Gyinde as Secretary with 123 as against Mr. Akwasi Opoku Edusei securing 102 votes with 7 Rejected ballots out of the 232 Total votes cast.

Rev Alex Acheampong, the incumbent chairman of NPP Germany since his assumption into office has made a tremendous contribution to the New Patriotic Party both the satellite branches and the mother Party in Ghana especially before and during the 2016 general election that led the NPP to power. The branch under the chairmanship of Rev Alex Acheampong has seen massive Transformation with the establishment of 6 additional satellite branches in Germany in their membership expansion drive.

Rev Alex also played a key role in the fight against the constitutional amendment Proposal by the select Committee to restrict members in the diaspora from contesting positions in the mother Party. He has also been working hard towards the implementation of ROPAL.

Rev Alex Acheampong seeks to continue with his Transformation agenda to strengthen the NPP Germany branch during his 2nd term of Office as NPP Germany National Chairman.

Rev Alex Acheampong has set out 11-point action plan which outlines his policies and programmes to be executed, in consultation with the national council in his second term of Office as National Chairman of NPP-Germany for the next 4 years: They include 1. ROPAL Implementation 2. Membership Drive 3. Registration of NPP-Germany 4. Support for Members in Securing Jobs 5. Investment-Promotion 6. Communication 7. Research 8. Education and Skills Enhancement Initiative 9. Health 10. Welfare 11. Working Groups to deal with special situations