How The NDC Wailing Cycle Started

When NPP re-nominated Nana Addo as their flag bearer and Alhaji Dr Bawumia as running mate for the 2016 election, NDC thanked NPP for making it easier for John Mahama and the NDC to defeat Nana Addo and NPP and retain power. They even bragged how the John Mahama Administration invested in infrastructure and Ghanaians are satisfied with that.

When it became obvious that Nana Addo and Bawumia are loved by the masses and will be voted for, they said Nana Addo will come and cause insecurity in Ghana.

When Ghanaians ignored them, they started another one by asking for his Law certificates. Again Ghanaians said no.

When the certificate palava didn't work, they openly said that Nana Addo is sick. He has cancer and even hired African Watch Magazine to propagate their lies. Again that generated sympathy for Nana Addo.

When they dug deep, they accused Nana Addo and NPP of being violent.

Again that didn't work they teamed up with national security and pressured the EC to delay announcing the presidential poll to avoid a catastrophic defeat not knowing Ghanaians have rejected them and loss was inevitable.

When election came, NPP was coasting to victory and they brought out Koku Ayidoho to deceive their gullible supporters that they are in a comfortable lead. Again it didn't work and later their so called hero accepted defeat and refused congratulate the people’s choice.

When Nana Addo and started to implement his pro-poor policies such as the free SHS, they said it wasn’t sustainable.

When Nana Addo formed his government on time and started to work because he said he was in a hurry, they accused him of rushing.

When he was travelling just to restore Ghana's broken image in the Diaspora, they said he was careless and wasting tax payer’s money.

When Alhaji Dr Bawumia was sincere enough and told Ghanaians he is going for a medical check up, they said he can never recover from his ailment and claimed he was poisoned and published Ambrose Derry ( Interior Minister ) was set to take over but when Alhaj. Dr Bawumia finally came back from the medical trip, they buried their heads in shame and said he should watch from within.

When they heard that the president is making progress on security they sponsored armed robbers to jail break and cause security tense in the country.

When the President said Ghana beyond aid, they became dazed and said it was just a sloganeering rhetoric.

They always pray that a disaster or anything bad should happen to this country so that they will have something insulting against the president.

They know that they can’t defeat him in next election that is why they always pray that he dies or refuse to contest so that they will regain power, organise their looting brigade and loot the 6938.50 USD Million dollars in the external reserve. Nana Addo hates corruption and has zero tolerance for corruption, while they love Corruption and cannot do without stealing.

NDC never ceases to amaze me. As Bob Marley once said “Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you’re riding through the ruts, don't complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don't bury your thoughts; put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!” The NDC must come to terms with the reality that Ghanaians have out rightly rejected them.

Mboda Osman Kariyamah

