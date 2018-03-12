WordDigest: Arise For Good

"Do not rejoice over me, my enemy; When I fall, I will arise; When I sit in darkness, The Lord will be a light to me"

[Micah 7:8] NKJV

Micah aware of the challenges or barriers in life, still trusted God for a rise from any fall regardless of the situation.

It could be he had fallen several times by the works of his detractors.

In all he still held on to the conviction that he would rise again and every darkness around him would disappear in the name of Lord.

You may have fallen some days back in certain departments of your life.

Don't worry. Since there is a fall, there is also a rise.

God is working up to something. Although you may not see it, keep trusting him.

In the coming days may you arise for good from any fall in Jesus' name, Amen.

Prayer

Today, I arise for good from any fall in Jesus' name, Amen.

