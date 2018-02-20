Ministry Of Communications Charged To Ensure Proper Communication Network In Amenfi Central -Mpac

Since the network providers ensure quality network for various communications, group called Mouthpiece for Amenfi Central located in the Amenfi central district has charged the minister for communication to help regulate their affairs in helping to provide quality network for the good people of Amenfi Central.

The group stressed that since MTN has been the number one network provider in their district and the nation at large, called on the Ministry of Communication, National Communication Authority (NCA), the Member of parliament for Amenfi Central Hon Peter Yaw Kwarkye Ackah and their DCE Hon Patrick H Amponteng to communicate in helping to put the state of the network at the area to better condition.

Speaking to Modern Ghana the group also added that their road network which helps in connecting them to their regional capital, various districts and Ashanti region are also in bad state.The group called on the President for the republic of Ghana, the minister for roads and highways, western regional minister, their MP and DCE to ensure better road network at their area since they also voted for the presidents who ruled Ghana from the first republic to dates but development in terms of better communication network, road network still lacks.

They therefore challenged the current administration led by his excellency Nana Addo Dankwah to take a critical look at the two important angles in helping to develop their district since by so doing can also help the current administration to change the name of strong hold belonging to one political party during every election.