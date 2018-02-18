Water Crisis Hits Kpandai Senior High School

Water is ranked second to oxygen as an essential element of life, more than half of the human body weight is made of water. This explains why it is very important for life on earth.

At Kpandai senior High School, students were found drinking contaminated water from wells found in a valley near the school.

Majority of Students spend hours every day walking to collect water. Not only does walking for water keep Students out of school but the water often carries diseases that can make everyone sick.

But access to clean water means education, income and health. Access to clean water gives Students more time to learn, free then from diseases which gives them more time in class.

According to the District Chief Executive, the District is technically in a situation of a water stress, since the per capita supply fell below 1,020 cubic metres in 2017.

Local experts have warned that the situation could worsen water scarcity by 2030 if proper measures are not taken.

Despite these tremendous efforts being made by the various government and international bodies to ensure that there is a regular and a sustainable supply of potable water to residents, there are several factors that tend to hinder the progress being made in championing this agenda.

However, "Hon. Matthew Nyindam has allocated funds for mechanising a borehole-for-water supply which could help serve the over thousand students population." He revealed.

Most students struggle in fetching water from the wells in a laborious way. The younger ones, especially the girls find it very difficult to fetch the white-milky coloured water; they have to try hard because they do not have a better option.

“I am always afraid to get down here to fetch water. I am very sad about the situation. I wish we go home for mid-term break.” She angrily said.

She revealed that getting down in one of the wells, she slipped and nearly fell hard inside, but that is the ordeal of the students on daily basis.

Some of the students told this platform that they were yearning to go home for Mid-term break because the water problem was making them too tired and academic work ineffective.