Rising Teenage Pregnancy Raising Concerns

The chiefs and people of Ofoase in the Asante-Akim South Municipality have held a public forum to discuss ways to roll back the rising teenage pregnancy in the area.

The community has seen a sharp increase in the number of teenage mothers over the past two years, something that has become a major concern.

The forum brought together chiefs, health workers, parents, religious leaders, parents, members of the unit committee, teachers and school children.

Mr. Kwakye Ameyaw, a Physician Assistant at the Ofoase Community Health Centre announced that 55 out of 395 pregnant women, who received antenatal care at the facility, last year, were teenagers.

For year, 2016, a total of 385 pregnant women attended antenatal clinic and they included 30 teenage girls.

Mr. Ameyaw added that these pregnant girls were aged between 13 and 18 years.

He said there was every indication that the teenage mothers would drop out of school and would not have the opportunity to live their academic dreams.

He reminded everybody, particularly, parents to do more to give strong protection to children - to assist them to make the right choices.

The Reverend Asante Yeboah Koree, the Ofoase District Minister of the Methodist Church, said parents had a responsibility to give good character training and to guide their children to grow into responsible adults.

They should spend quality time with them, he said, adding that, pressure of work should not be any excuse.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA