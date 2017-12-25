Christmas Message From Former President John Mahama

Ex-president John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have wished Ghanaians a happy Christmas and prayed for blessings in the New Year.

This was contained in a short message posted on his Facebook Wall with a photo of the former first couple attached to the message.

“Warm greetings and best wishes. May the season bring hope, comfort and joy. And we pray for good health, wisdom, understanding and peace in the coming year,” the post read.

Meanwhile, personalities in government, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other individuals have been pouring their Christmas messages to with Ghanaians a joyous moment.